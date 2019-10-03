DRONEDEK Awarded 2nd Patent, Further Securing Its Stranglehold on the Smart Drone Delivery Receptacle Space

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DRONEDEK, LLC, manufacturer of DRONEDEK, announced today that it has been granted its 2nd patent for its DRONEDEK, mailbox of the future smart delivery receptacle.

DRONEDEK awarded patent claims

Drone delivery is on the horizon and the only thing more important than the drone is the receptacle. DRONEDEK's platform-agnostic delivery receptacle received claims allowing for a heated and cooled cargo area; opening up delivery of heated foods and cooled beverages as well as pharmaceutical drugs and more. DRONEDEK also received patent protection for its bio-toxin and explosive sensing and reporting technology.

DRONEDEK additionally received numerous other claims including autonomous battery pack exchanging, heated doors, camera surveillance and much more. DRONEDEK will be the gateway to every home and business in America.

