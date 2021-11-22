DRONEDEK Helping Helium Expand Broadband Reach Via "Mailboxes of the Future"

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRONEDEK, creator of the "mailbox of the future," announced today that it has strategically chosen Helium, The People's Network, for greater expansion of the world's first, peer-to-peer wireless network.

With Helium compatibility, DRONEDEK will use the LongRange (LoRa) network for its lower bandwidth sensors instead of relying on cellular networks. The LoRa network is commonly used for low bandwidth, high distance Internet of Things devices. It uses significantly less electricity and/or battery power because it doesn't constantly transmit data. DRONEDEK mailboxes may also include Hotspots for the People's Network, the world's fastest growing wireless network, with more than 300,000 hotspots currently powering American devices and expanding Internet access across rural and urban areas.

"We see this as a perfect combination of two very forward-thinking companies, each focused on helping consumers with essential needs," said DRONEDEK founder and CEO Dan O'Toole. "Together, we'll deliver on the promise of our new connected society. Our mailbox of the future ensures reliable, secure, efficient and eco-friendly package delivery. We're happy to be helping them increase their reach as we grow."

Helium COO Frank Mong agreed.

"We expect to see DRONEDEK mailboxes throughout the nation, starting with their product launch next year, and with each of those devices, the reach of The People's Network will grow," he said. "The potential is huge when you consider that the U.S. alone has more than 160 million mailboxes across its landscape. Like DRONEDEK, we're not stopping there; we're looking at global reach."

Designed to accept drone delivery, the DRONEDEK mailbox also accepts traditional mail delivery and is destined to become an everyday utility service like power or water. The device keeps packages hot or cold; will alert users to package arrival; recharge drones; and even serve as an emergency system. An app controls when the device is opened for delivery and retrieval and alarm features.

O'Toole was among the first to secure patents on the smart mailbox, beating Amazon and the United States Postal Service by days. DRONEDEK solves three of the most critical challenges of delivering packages in "the last mile" of the delivery route by:

Reducing expense - the average cost of drone delivery for the last mile is $1 compared to $2 by truck.

compared to by truck. Increasing efficiency – drone delivery eliminates the need for trucks to drive repeatedly through neighborhoods.

Providing package security – packages are locked in the mailbox and opened only via owners' app.

In the U.S., 100 million packages are delivered daily to 160 million addresses. Four thousand addresses are added daily. Ninety-one percent of those packages weigh five pounds or less. The mailbox can easily accommodate most packages as well as traditional letters.

DRONEDEK has raised more than $6.8 million to support initial production and distribution, set to begin in 2022.

