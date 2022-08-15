Dronedek Partners with Facial Recognition Provider Scylla

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dronedek, known for its next generation "mailbox of the future," a device that secures and temperature-protects traditionally or autonomously delivered food, mail and packages, today announced a strategic partnership with facial recognition provider Scylla.

Retrieving delivery from a Dronedek Dan O'Toole, Dronedek

"We took note of how Scylla provides users with some of the best and most reliable access control and biometric technologies in the markets today," said Dronedek Chairman and CEO Dan O'Toole. "Collaborative partnerships like these will help ensure our users have a fast, secure and reliable experience."

Dronedek plans to use Scylla's facial recognition services in select phases of upcoming pilots. On Monday the company launched its inaugural pilot program in Lawrence, Ind., which featured the first time in the world that First-Class mail was delivered to Dronedek smart mailboxes by a United States Postal Service mail carrier.

"Our team has been exploring a myriad of access options from QR codes to keys to app-based and the one that gets us the most excited is the idea of facial recognition and being able to unlock the right smart mailbox just like we can with our cell phones now," O'Toole said.

Kris Greiner, Scylla's VP of Global Sales, noted: "We are excited to partner with Dronedek and their ground-breaking drone package receiving and storage technology. We believe the integration with Scylla's powerful face recognition technology will help further bolster drone security and provide exceptional customer experience to Dronedek's clients."

Facial recognition is a form of biometric-based access control that has been gaining popularity in recent years. A 2021 report release by Deloitte highlighted how people are using facial recognition in their everyday lives. Use-cases are growing, from unlocking phones or cars to tagging people on social media.

In the future, Scylla may provide Dronedek with various features for other use-cases beyond biometric-based access. The company also offers other AI video analytics solutions such as gun detection, drone security, perimeter intrusion detection, anomaly detection and behavior recognition, smoke and fire detection, and more.

About Dronedek: Dronedek is one of the first companies in the world to focus on package security for traditional and autonomous delivery methods. Designed to accept autonomous delivery, the Dronedek mailbox also accepts traditional mail delivery and is destined to become an everyday utility service alongside internet, power, or water. The device will keep packages hot or cold; alerts users to package arrivals or pickups; recharges drones and other electrical devices; and in times of need can even serve as an alert to emergency response services. An app controls everything from when the device is opened for delivery and retrieval to its emergency alarm features. See the mailbox and learn more at www.dronedek.com

About Scylla:

Scylla is a real-time physical threat detection solution. We utilize AI and computer vision to detect objects, actions, and behavior anomalies. Our mission is to empower the private security industry with next-gen AI solutions. And with every new product in mind, we strive to make safety more accessible to those who could not afford it otherwise. Scylla AI-powered solutions serve to improve every part of your security infrastructure and range from robust object detection, anomaly detection & behavior recognition, to intrusion detection, false alarm filtering, and industrial temperature monitoring.

