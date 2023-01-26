Dronedek's Lora O'Toole Elected Chapter President of National Robotics and Autonomous Technology Group

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dronedek, known for its "mailbox of the future" that will provide secure deposit of autonomously and traditionally delivered packages, today announced that Lora O'Toole, vice president of business development, has been elected president of the Rocky Mountain chapter of the Association of Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI.)

AUVSI is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics and represents corporations and professionals around the world.

O'Toole has been involved with the organization since joining Dronedek, which is based in Indianapolis. O'Toole heads the company's Denver, Colo., office. She served as treasurer to the chapter organization previously. She was named to the Conexus Indiana Rising30 class of 2021, an annual celebration of advanced manufacturing and logistics sector young professionals who show leadership promise.

"Lora has really grown into her role for us and works every day with some of the biggest logistics companies and innovators on the planet," said Dronedek Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole. "Her work with AUVSI is important to this always iterating sector and enables us to be aware of advances where we can play a role."

Also elected to the chapter organization were Vice President Chris Mitton, Airspace Link director of business development; Secretary Nick Onelio, and The Cyberhawk business development manager.

Lora O'Toole said the leadership role comes just ahead of Denver hosting the XPONENTIAL conference (XPO) in May 2023. The event is a gathering of professionals involved in the autonomous and robotics technology sector and a showcase of the latest technology and research. The Denver AUVSI chapter will host a kick-off event for the XPO.

"This will be the third year for Dronedek to participate in the XPO but my first where I'll have a leadership role beyond the company," she said. "Like most organizations, the pandemic put a damper on our plans. This will be a great opportunity to grow our chapter as well as one to showcase the various iterations of Dronedek technology and plans for our 2023 roll-out. There's a lot of excitement for everyone involved."

About Dronedek: Dronedek is one of the first companies in the world to focus on package security for traditional and autonomous delivery methods. Designed to accept drone delivery, the app-controlled smart mailbox also accepts traditional mail delivery and is destined to become an everyday utility service like power or water. The device will keep packages hot or cold; will alert users to package arrival; recharge drones; and even serve as an emergency alert. Learn more at www.dronedek.com. See videos at Dronedek: The Next Generation Mailbox and New Dronedek Smart Receptacle.

About AUVSI: The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics, represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. Learn more: https://www.auvsi.org/

