DroneDeploy announces $35M Series D led by Bessemer Venture Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneDeploy , the leading enterprise-grade drone software solution, today announced it closed a $35 million Series D round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Bessemer partner David Cowan, a 14-time Midas list investor, will also join the Board.

"Drones are transforming how field workers safely and accurately survey job sites across industries in construction, agriculture, energy, and more," says Cowan. "At Bessemer, we see drone solutions as a major opportunity in a $6 billion global market and DroneDeploy is the clear software category leader. The world's largest drone deployments rely on their technology, and we're excited to help bring the value of their platform to companies around the world."

The funding comes on the heels of a period of rapid momentum for DroneDeploy. The company recently announced entry into the drone inspections market at its annual conference in San Francisco. It also announced new partnerships with Airbus and drone hardware maker Skydio. This latest round brings DroneDeploy's total funding to $90 million; additional participating investors in this round included Energize Ventures, AirTree, Emergence Capital, Scale Venture Partners, and Uncork Capital.

"Businesses of every size are turning to DroneDeploy to enable them to make better decisions," says Mike Winn, Co-Founder and CEO of DroneDeploy. "We're proud our software delivers faster, safer and more accurate insights over the one million flights our customers perform every year. This investment is a reflection of the growth of commercial drones in the enterprise and will help us deliver on the promise of automated drone use across every industry."

Tracy Young, Co-Founder and former CEO of PlanGrid , the leading mobile construction productivity software, also joins DroneDeploy's Board of Directors.

"Drones are powerful and valuable business tools, but what the industry was missing was accessibility paired with world-class technology," says Young. "DroneDeploy is an authentic, motivated software company working to democratize commercial drones and disrupt traditional industries. I'm proud to provide my perspectives and insights as they push forward."

DroneDeploy will utilize the funding to expand internationally, move into new industries, and further build out its suite of offerings for customers.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has backed more than 120 IPOs, including Pinterest, Shopify, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, Twilio, PagerDuty, SendGrid, DocuSign, Wix, and MindBody. Bessemer's 16 investing partners operate from offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Israel, and India. Follow @BessemerVP and learn more at bvp.com .

About DroneDeploy

DroneDeploy has more than 5,000 customers across several industries, including those in oil & gas, construction, mining, solar, agriculture, insurance, wind, and search & rescue. DroneDeploy customers have mapped more than 100 million acres – greater than the size of Greece and Italy combined – on the platform. In 2020, the company estimates several customers will have a fleet of over 1,000 drones. Learn more at dronedeploy.com .

