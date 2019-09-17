DroneDeploy Conference 2019 Brings Together Industry Visionaries

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneDeploy , the leading enterprise grade drone software solution, today announced the agenda for its DroneDeploy Conference 2019, which brings together experts from agriculture, cybersecurity, mining, oil & gas, search and rescue, transportation, UAV, and more to discuss the future of drones and drone solutions.

The fourth annual two-day conference takes place October 16 to 17 at Bespoke San Francisco. The conference provides a blueprint for forward-thinking companies to capitalize on the numerous benefits of drone solutions, no matter their business. Attendees have the opportunity to glimpse and experience the future of drone software, network with the industry's game-changers, and discover how they can best leverage drones and drone solutions to impact their bottom line.

"Our customers inspire us, and DroneDeploy Conference is the premier event where we bring them together and learn from one another," said Mike Winn, CEO and Co-Founder of DroneDeploy. "We're looking forward to our biggest gathering of customers and innovators to showcase how drone solutions deliver unprecedented insights, risk mitigation, and ultimately ROI."

The conference is headlined by Adam Steltzner, Team Leader & Chief Engineer of EDL for the NASA Mars Rover Curiosity. His talk is titled, The Right Kind of Crazy: A True Story of Teamwork, Leadership and High Stakes Innovation.

In addition, distinguished speakers from DroneDeploy, BNSF, Occidental Petroleum, Brasffield and Gorrie, Sundt Construction, REIN, Farmers Business Network, Layton Construction, and more will participate in the following conversations:

The Future of Drone Technology

From Engaging Digital Experiences to Real-Time Decisions: The Value of Big Data

From Planning to Disaster Recovery & Many Applications in Between

Data-Driven Risk Management in Enterprise Drone Operations

Cybersecurity for Drones and Industrial IoT

Agriculture Trends & Technology Innovations

DroneDeploy will also roll out several new partner announcements and breakthrough features at the event -- all to best serve its growing global customer base.

Want to learn about the latest trends and technologies through hands-on training and expert keynotes, and discover how to take your business to new heights? Register for #DDC2019 here .

About DroneDeploy

DroneDeploy is the enterprise-grade drone data platform. Trusted by leading brands globally, DroneDeploy makes the power of aerial data accessible and productive for everyone by transforming data collection and analysis across industries, including construction, energy, agriculture, and mining. Simple by design, DroneDeploy enables professional mapping, 3D modeling, and reporting from any drone on any device. To learn more visit www.dronedeploy.com and join the conversation on Twitter @DroneDeploy.

SOURCE DroneDeploy

