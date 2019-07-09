DroneDeploy Launches Single Enterprise Solution for All Drone Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneDeploy, the leading drone software company, announced today a major expansion across its products, making it a single platform for all drone operations. The launch includes automated drone fleet management, enhanced workflow integrations, a low-altitude inspection mode, and advanced analytic capabilities.

"Today's product launch is a reflection of the demand from our customers for a complete enterprise-grade drone operating system," said DroneDeploy Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Mike Winn. "We have customers with fleets of 100+ drones looking for a single enterprise platform for their entire drone program, and we believe this launch will reshape how they manage their drone operations and data."

DroneDeploy's new product release includes:

Drone Operations Management: Record all flight activity automatically, in one platform, providing full visibility of your entire drone program, including highlighted flight settings, maximum altitude, and speed.

Record all flight activity automatically, in one platform, providing full visibility of your entire drone program, including highlighted flight settings, maximum altitude, and speed. Workflow Integrations: Customers can now sync DroneDeploy with their preferred document storage or project management applications, including Autodesk, Procore, Bluebeam, Plangrid, and OneDrive.

Customers can now sync DroneDeploy with their preferred document storage or project management applications, including Autodesk, Procore, Bluebeam, Plangrid, and OneDrive. Inspection with Manual Flight : Customers can now fly in manual mode, allowing the flexibility to explore however they wish, including low-altitude inspections and custom photos and videos.

Customers can now fly in manual mode, allowing the flexibility to explore however they wish, including low-altitude inspections and custom photos and videos. Drone Academy: DroneDeploy Academy is a comprehensive training program focused on teaching the basics of drone operations while offering insight into the business impact of drones.

DroneDeploy Academy is a comprehensive training program focused on teaching the basics of drone operations while offering insight into the business impact of drones. Earthworks: With advanced cut & fill capabilities and new 3D analytics, customers can now quantify the amount of earth moved in a matter of hours rather than days, helping to avoid delays and cost overruns.

"With DroneDeploy's Earthworks capabilities, I have the confidence I am providing my engineers with accurate information in surveying, tracking progress, and verifying contractor work," said Greg Oetker, an Inspector at Jones Carter. "I am able to use a map and model to help visualize the site, which makes planning more efficient and accurate. This new way of surveying has saved us hours of time each time we go out and capture data."

DroneDeploy's more than 5,000 customers span numerous industries, from oil & gas and agriculture to construction and emergency first responders. In covering more than 90 million acres, DroneDeploy's customers have flown at over 400,000 job sites in more than 180 countries worldwide.

To learn more about these new features, please visit: DroneDeploy 2019 Product Release Wrap Up

About DroneDeploy

DroneDeploy is the enterprise-grade drone data platform. Trusted by leading brands globally, DroneDeploy makes the power of aerial data accessible and productive for everyone by transforming data collection and analysis across industries, including construction, energy, agriculture, and mining. Simple by design, DroneDeploy enables professional mapping, 3D modeling, and reporting from any drone on any device. To learn more visit www.dronedeploy.com and join the conversation on Twitter @DroneDeploy.

SOURCE DroneDeploy

