DroneDeploy Pledges 1%; Launches DroneDeploy.org

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneDeploy, the enterprise-grade drone data platform, announced today the roll out of two major philanthropic efforts: the organization's commitment to the Pledge 1% Initiative and the launch of DroneDeploy.org , the philanthropic arm of the company focused on employing the use of "Drones for Good."

"We think it is critically important that we utilize the power of technology to make our world a better place and to empower others to join us in our mission," said DroneDeploy Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder Jono Millin. "It is equally important that outside of our technology, we are giving our time and support to the many great nonprofits both here in the Bay-Area and across the globe that believe just as strongly as we do in creating value for our people and our planet."

The Pledge 1% movement seeks to change the world by inspiring companies of all sizes and stages to donate 1% of employees' time, 1% of profits, 1% of equity, and/or 1% of products to nonprofits.

DroneDeploy will join Pledge 1% in two ways. First, DroneDeploy will continue partnering with nonprofit organizations engaging in work that meets the mission of "Drones for Good" by providing its drone software free of charge. Second, DroneDeploy team members will be volunteering at charities such as the Ronald McDonald House and the Bay-Area's own Room to Read and Project Open Hand.

DroneDeploy.org is the evolution of the Flyanthropy program, which was designed to equip organizations on a mission to improve the health of the world's people, habitats, and history with software and intelligence to support data-driven decisions. The Flyanthropy program has contributed to multiple success stories, including supporting relief efforts during last year's "Camp Fire" in California and devastating earthquake in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

With the launch of DroneDeploy.org, DroneDeploy is seeking to partner with even more organizations committed to creating a better future for people and communities across our planet. By visiting the new website and sharing their stories , individuals and organizations across the globe will have the chance to partner with DroneDeploy to achieve our shared purpose.

To learn more about "Drones for Good" or to partner with DroneDeploy on these important missions, please visit DroneDeploy.org.

About DroneDeploy

DroneDeploy is the enterprise-grade drone data platform. Trusted by leading brands globally, DroneDeploy makes the power of aerial data accessible and productive for everyone by transforming data collection and analysis across industries, including construction, energy, agriculture, and mining. Simple by design, DroneDeploy enables professional mapping, 3D modeling, and reporting from any drone on any device. To learn more visit www.dronedeploy.com and join the conversation on Twitter @DroneDeploy.

ABOUT PLEDGE 1%

Pledge 1% is a global moment that is creating a new normal for companies of all sizes and stages to donate 1% of either their product, equity, profit, or staff time to whatever charity of their choosing. Founded in 2013 by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce, and Tides, Pledge 1% aims to encourage and empower companies to bake social impact into the DNA of their business. Thousands of companies around the world have taken the pledge and used Pledge 1%'s framework and toolkits to give back. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit www.pledge1percent.org .

