DroneInch Named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Drones and Mobile Robots, 2020

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneInch, Inc., the industry's first drone automation software to power the entire drone operations lifecycle, today announced it was named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Drones and Mobile Robots, 2020 under the Drone Management Platforms category. Gartner defines this category as "drone management platforms refer to software by which organizations manage fleets of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) – that is, drones. Features include flight planning, waypoint, airspace notification and approval, vehicle registration and identification, staffing, training, and other aspects of fleet management. They can be offered both on a commercial basis to drone users and as outsourced air traffic management to aviation authorities. The air traffic management element is also known as Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM)."

Aapo Markkanen, senior director and analyst at Gartner, said in the report, "End users and third-party providers that have comparatively large fleets of drones (say, dozens of routinely deployed vehicles) should use drone management platforms to make their operations safer and more efficient."

DroneInch 3.0 software is a SaaS-based platform that lets organizations plan thousands of flights remotely, operate autonomously while checking for compliance and safety, analyze results using an AI-powered analytics engine, and collaborate across global stakeholders through annotation and task flow creation. The full report is available on the Gartner website. (Gartner Subscription Required).

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Drones and Mobile Robots, 2020", Bill Ray, 6 July 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DroneInch

DroneInch's automation software platform shatters the barriers that have prevented businesses of all sizes from adopting drones ubiquitously. Visit www.DroneInch.com for more information.

SOURCE DroneInch

Related Links

droneinch.com

