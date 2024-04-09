DronePort Network Announces Strategic Partnership with Vigilant Aerospace to Provide Airspace Management at Drone Ports Across the US

Advanced air traffic surveillance, detect-and-avoid and uncrewed traffic management required for growth of autonomous flight

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigilant Aerospace, a leading developer of detect-and-avoid and airspace management software for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS or drones), has been announced as a strategic partner by DronePort Network to provide Airspace Management (ASM), Detect-and-Avoid (DAA), and Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) for future drone port projects throughout the United States. Vigilant Aerospace's FlightHorizon solution provides the advanced situational awareness required for safe, scalable autonomous flight.

DronePort Network is a system integration and infrastructure development company focused on helping regions and communities transition to the next generation of the aviation economy. They do this through the creation of "drone ports" - dedicated autonomous aviation ecosystems primed for the development, testing and deployment of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS or drones) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft.

The company works with regional centers to leverage existing infrastructure, such as airfields and hangers, to build dedicated drone port facilities for a wide range of uses – from advanced autonomous flight testing and training centers to new air services across both the private and public sector. DronePort Network provides a full range of services required to safely integrate drones and related services into the economy and national airspace - operational, regulatory and technology - reflecting the broad range of considerations around safe, large-scale autonomous flight. This includes guidance for meeting strict FAA requirements and selecting appropriate technology partners.

FlightHorizon provides airspace managers with a 2D or 3D view of all aircraft in the selected airspace using a combination of sensors and data sources to create an airspace safety picture for pilots, airspace managers and command centers, required to meet FAA regulatory requirements for advanced UAS flights.

"The growth around autonomous flight is enormous, and regions and communities can reap significant benefits in commercial activity, new jobs and new service opportunities. We're at a pivotal time for building the critical infrastructure needed to support this, and Vigilant Aerospace's FlightHorizon provides an important solution for ensuring safe skies for autonomous flight. We're collectively pioneering game-changing aviation environments with far-reaching impact."

"There is immense opportunity for public-private partnerships throughout the US to build infrastructure to accommodate the next generation of aviation. DronePort Network is a perfect example of this innovative approach, bringing together the expertise necessary to make commercial autonomous flight a reality. We're thrilled to launch this strategic partnership and are excited to be a part of the future development of drone ports in the US."

DronePort Network (DPN) fills the strategy and infrastructure gap communities of any size will need to address in order to remain competitive in the new "aero" economy. Since 2018 our team has been developing business strategies and financial modeling tools to more deeply understand future demand for these new scalable economies. We work with cities, municipalities, tribal nations and companies to support UAS commercialization and create business development opportunities in their region. DPN manages the Skyway36 facility under contract with Osage, LLC. www.droneports.net

Vigilant Aerospace is the leading developer of multi-sensor detect-and-avoid and airspace management software for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS or drones). We enable safe and scalable autonomous flight, beyond visual line of sight. Customers include NASA, the FAA, the U.S. Department of Defense and a variety of drone development programs. www.vigilantaerospace.com

