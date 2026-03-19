DronePort Rotterdam, Avanade, InnoTractor, S2IX and Digidentity Launch PortGuard: A Trusted Data Space for Strategic Asset Intelligence on Europe's Critical Infrastructure

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DronePort Rotterdam, together with Avanade, InnoTractor, S2IX and Digidentity, and in close collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam, today announced the launch of PortGuard, a new initiative designed to enable trusted data collaboration and generate Strategic Asset Intelligence about critical infrastructure.

As infrastructures across logistics, energy, mobility, and digital networks become increasingly interconnected, organisations face growing challenges in securely sharing and using mission-critical information. PortGuard introduces a federated data space that enables organisations to collaborate around data while maintaining full control over their own information.

The initiative is being developed in close collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam, one of Europe's leading innovation ecosystems for logistics, industry and digital infrastructure.

Meeting a Strategic Moment: Why PortGuard Now

Critical infrastructures are becoming more digital, interconnected, and strategically important. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, cyber risks, and growing system complexity are increasing the need for organisations to collaborate while safeguarding sensitive information. PortGuard responds to this moment by enabling trusted collaboration around data between organisations responsible for critical infrastructure.

A Federated Data Space for Critical Infrastructure

PortGuard is built on a federated, data-centric architecture, meaning that information remains at the source while authorised partners can securely access relevant data through trusted governance and interoperable standards. This model allows organisations to collaborate across institutional and sectoral boundaries without centralising sensitive information, while maintaining security, sovereignty and operational integrity.

Turning Data into Strategic Asset Intelligence

At the core of PortGuard lies the concept of Strategic Asset Intelligence, which transforms datasets and combinations of datasets into insights about the condition, risks and developments surrounding critical infrastructure.

By connecting information across organisations, the initiative enables a broader understanding of complex infrastructure ecosystems and supports more informed decision-making.

"Data is rapidly becoming one of the most strategic assets in the management and protection of critical infrastructure. With PortGuard we are creating a trusted foundation for organisations to collaborate around data and transform information into Strategic Asset Intelligence. By bringing together leading partners in technology, innovation and operations, we are strengthening the ability of Europe's critical infrastructure ecosystems to remain resilient, secure and future-ready."

— Arthur Dallau, Founder and CEO, DronePort Rotterdam

A Collaborative Initiative

PortGuard was initiated by DronePort Rotterdam as part of its mission to accelerate innovation around emerging technologies and digital infrastructure.

The initiative is developed together with Avanade, InnoTractor, S2IX and Digidentity, organisations contributing expertise in enterprise architecture, federated data infrastructures, cybersecurity, encryption technologies and trusted digital identity.

"Strategic Asset Intelligence only works when the underlying data infrastructure respects the boundaries between organisations. PortGuard is designed around that principle: controlled access, interoperable standards, and data sovereignty by default."

— Frank Hermans, Founder and CEO, InnoTractor

Strengthening Innovation and Resilience

PortGuard advances European data sovereignty while contributing to globally relevant standards for trusted data spaces, building on the European regulatory framework established through, among others, the Data Governance Act, EU Data Act, and AI Act. By organising data collaboration within a European ecosystem, PortGuard ensures that the intelligence generated around critical infrastructure contributes directly to knowledge development, technological innovation, and economic opportunity within the organisations and sectors that depend on it.

PortGuard turns critical infrastructure data into Strategic Asset Intelligence.

About DronePort Rotterdam

DronePort Rotterdam is an innovation ecosystem focused on autonomous and uncrewed systems, digital infrastructure and emerging technologies operating across air, land, water and space domains. Based in Europe's largest port region, DronePort connects industry, government and knowledge institutions to accelerate innovation in critical infrastructure environments.

About Avanade

Avanade is the world's leading expert on Microsoft, trusted by organizations worldwide to deliver secure, AIdriven and cloudbased solutions. Within PortGuard, Avanade contributes its expertise in federated data architectures, cloud platforms and governance to enable trusted data collaboration and transform infrastructure data into Strategic Asset Intelligence.

About InnoTractor

InnoTractor develops and implements advanced data space technologies that enable secure and interoperable data sharing between organisations. The company focuses on federated data infrastructures and applications like Digital Product Passports, IoT and Smart Contracts that support transparent and secure digital collaboration across ecosystems.

About S2IX

S2IX specialises in advanced data-centric security and interoperability technologies, and secure data exchange solutions designed for mission-critical environments. The company enables organisations to share sensitive information securely while maintaining full control over their mission data.

About Digidentity

Digidentity provides trusted digital identity, authentication and signing solutions used by governments and organisations worldwide. Its technology enables secure access, identity verification and trusted digital interactions across digital ecosystems.

Media Contact

Arthur Dallau

DronePort Rotterdam

[email protected]

0619442397

SOURCE DronePort Rotterdam