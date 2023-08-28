Drones as a Service (DaaS) Industry Analysis 2022-2032 Featuring Wing (a subsidiary of Google's Alphabet), Zipline, Matternet, PrecisionHawk, and DroneDeploy Among Others

DUBLIN , Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Service Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Anticipated to achieve a remarkable valuation of $355.55 billion by 2032, the global drones as a service (DaaS) market is on a soaring trajectory, with a robust annual growth rate of 36.1% over the span of 2022 to 2032. The impetus behind this remarkable surge includes the escalating integration of drones into business applications, the enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness offered by DaaS, advancements in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technologies, and the increasing outsourcing of drone-based services.

Comprehensive Insights for Informed Decisions

Spanning an extensive 178 pages and enriched with 82 tables and 92 figures, this report is a comprehensive treasure trove of insights into the global drones as a service (DaaS) market and its myriad sub-segments. This deep-dive analysis is derived from meticulous research and assessment of the entire landscape, meticulously categorized. The report draws upon premium primary and secondary sources, sourced from industry experts across the value chain. It spans the years 2020 to 2022, while providing a forward-looking perspective from 2023 to 2032, with 2022 serving as the base year.

In-Depth Analysis and Exploration

Within the report, in-depth qualitative analyses unravel key facets, including:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends and Market Opportunities
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

The global market's trajectory is forecasted across optimistic, balanced, and conservative perspectives, accounting for factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced projection offers a quantification of the global drones as a service (DaaS) market across various dimensions, encompassing Offering, Service Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation Insights

  • Offering: The market is divided into sub-segments including Solutions, End-to-End Solutions, Point Solutions, and Software, with annual revenue ($ million) projections for each from 2022 to 2032.
  • Service Type: Sub-markets in this segment encompass Platform Service, Simulation & Training, and Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO), with annual revenue ($ million) projections for each from 2022 to 2032.
  • Application: Further subdivided, the segment includes Surveillance and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Maintenance and Inspection, Aerial Photography, Transport & Delivery, Spraying & Seeding, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Scientific Research, and Other Applications. Projections for annual revenue ($ million) from 2022 to 2032 are provided.
  • Industry Vertical: Sub-markets in this category encompass Construction and Infrastructure, Insurance Industry, Media and Entertainment, Military and Defense, Public Safety and Law Enforcement, Agriculture, Transportation and Logistics, Aerospace, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Energy and Utilities, and Other Industry Verticals, with annual revenue ($ million) projections for each from 2022 to 2032.

Geographical Coverage

The regions explored include:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
  • MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Rest of MEA)

Vendor Landscape and Key Players

The competitive landscape is examined, showcasing the trend and projected trajectory. Key players in the arena include Aerodyne Group, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Cyberhawk, DroneDeploy Inc., Field Group, FlyTrex, Manna Ero, Matternet, Nordic Unmanned, Phoenix Drone Services LLC, PrecisionHawk, senseFly Ltd., Sky Futures Ltd., Terra Drone Corporation, Wing (a subsidiary of Google's Alphabet), and Zipline.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

178

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$16.34 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032

$355.55 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

36.1 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction
2. Market Overview and Dynamics
3. Segmentation of Global Market by Offering
4. Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type
5. Segmentation of Global Market by Application
6. Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical
7. Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fybhwl

