Drones Market Size To Reach 5437 Million USD By The End of 2027 With A CAGR of 3.94% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drones Market is segmented By Type - Fixed Wing, Helicopter, Rotary Blade, Drones Market By Application - Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Insurance, Infrastructure, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Business & Industrial Category.

In 2020, the global Drones market size was 4350.27 million USD and it is expected to reach 5437 million USD by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.94% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the drones market are:

The drones market is driven by rising demand for drones in non-military applications such as agriculture, media & entertainment, oil & gas, insurance, and construction industry.

The development of customized and technologically advanced variants is expected to further propel the growth of the drones market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35A6468/Global_and_United_States_Drones_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DRONES MARKET:

The drones market is expected to be driven by the increased use of drones in the construction industry. Drones provide construction project stakeholders with detailed, accurate, and precise geographical data. The data collected by a drone can be analysed using engineering software and then superimposed on construction blueprints. The data collected during each flight is processed using photogrammetry software, which is then utilised to build DEMs, orthophotos, and 3D point clouds. Thus the increasing use of drones in the construction industry is expected to drive the drones market.

Drones can assist farmers in maximizing the use of inputs (seed, fertilizers, and water), responding more quickly to threats (weeds, pests, and fungi), reducing crop scouting time (validating treatment/actions taken), improving variable-rate prescriptions in real-time, and estimating yield from a field. Thus the rising application of drones in agriculture is expected to drive the drones market.

The average global annual cost of insurance claims from natural disasters has climbed eight-fold since 1970, according to estimates. Insurance companies will most likely adopt drone technology to perform faster and more accurate property assessments as a result of this. This adoption of the drone by insurance companies, in turn, is likely to fuel the drones market expansion.

The increasing adoption of drones in the media industry is expected to drive the growth of the drones market. Drones are predicted to gain popularity as they are increasingly used in film shoots and other media-related applications. Among the other industries, this one is the largest adopter of commercial drones. For photographers, the concept of employing less expensive machines from wide angles is also a highly appealing alternative. Drones are far smaller than helicopters, and they may deliver imagery from previously inaccessible areas without putting a pilot in danger. Drones are becoming increasingly popular among production companies in the media sector for capturing action scenes, actual birds-eye views, dramatic panoramas, and 360-degree views of subjects.

Drones can also be used to monitor leaks or gas emissions, detect spills, corrosion, and heat spots, and increase safety by removing the need for human intervention at flare stacks, oil rigs, and along kilometers of pipeline. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the drone market's growth.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-35A6468/global-and-united-states-drones

DRONES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Construction Segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Drones are increasingly being used to do visual inspections of building sites' high-risk regions. The capacity to collect real-time data from drones improves the efficiency of on-site communication and management. Engineers and surveyors can also use drones to assess high-rise constructions and visualize project progress through overhead photos.

Asia-pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The industry is likely to develop as a result of recent modifications in drone legislation in various countries across the region. In the last six years, China has become the worldwide center for drone manufacturing. To encourage the deployment of drones in many industrial sectors, the Chinese government is offering various subsidy schemes and other advantageous domestic policies for drone purchases.

Based on type, Fixed-Wing Drone is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

Drones Market By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



Taiwan



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia



Philippines



Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



U.A.E

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-35A6468/Global_and_United_States_Drones_Market

Drones Market By Company

DJI

AeroVironment

Parrot

Lockheed Martin

Applied Aeronautics

Textron

FLIR Systems

IAI

Elbit Systems

Zero Tech

Yuneec

EHANG

Birdseyeview Aerobotics

Delair

The Boeing Company

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-35A6468/Global_and_United_States_Drones_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35A6468&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- In 2020, the global Military Drone market size was USD 10300 million and it is expected to reach USD 16120 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Underwater Drone market size was USD 143.6 million and it is expected to reach USD 1607.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 38.4% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Smart Commercial Drones market size was USD 4350 million and it is expected to reach USD 5753.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- In 2021, the global Passenger Drones market size will be USD 13890 million and it is expected to reach USD 33320 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Drones for Oil & Gas market size was USD 30 million and it is expected to reach USD 1023.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 65.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Drone Data Services market size is projected to reach USD 1201.3 million by 2027, from USD 211.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.2% during 2021-2027.

- Global Drone Mapping Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Construction Mapping Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Fixed-Wing Drone Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Multirotor Drones Market Research Report 2021

- Global Construction Drone Sales Market Report 2021

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports