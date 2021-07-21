DroneSense Marks an Industry First With 24/7 Live Help Line Coverage and Service-Level Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneSense, a comprehensive software platform that empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft systems, announces an industry first: a 24/7 live support line to help customers, and a service level agreement (SLA) that defines expectations for interruption-free service.

"No competitor we know offers this combination of a 24/7 support line ready to help our clients at any time, day or night, and a service level agreement that offers credit if our service is not available when they need it," said Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense.

DroneSense, which is the leading platform for public safety agencies' management of unmanned aircraft, knows that police and other first responders need to have drones ready and available to deliver critical information at any time. That is one reason why the company's new support line will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Eyhorn said.

The service-level agreement is another way DroneSense can assure customers of its field-tested reliability. According to the agreement's terms, if the DroneSense platform's monthly uptime percentage drops below the guaranteed service level, and it is not related to scheduled maintenance, customers are entitled to service credits after they document the downtime.

DroneSense believes the service-level agreement is a critical component of any client relationship and gives DroneSense a competitive advantage by establishing trust, expectations of the highest level of service, and predefined resolutions if needed.

About DroneSense:

Based in Austin, Texas, DroneSense offers a comprehensive solution that empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft programs. The company's mission-critical software platform enables users to leverage the full capabilities of drones in all operations. Drones powered by the DroneSense platform provide decision-quality data that expands situational awareness and acts as a force multiplier, ultimately leading to more lives saved and safer outcomes in public safety. To learn more about DroneSense, please visit www.dronesense.com.

DroneSense is a trademark of DroneSense, Inc., Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

