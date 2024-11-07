DroneShield Honored with Prestigious Military and Aerospace Electronics Innovator Platinum Award for Counter-Drone Immediate Response Kit

Immediate Response Kit Recognized for Superb Innovation in Drone Detection and Defeat Technology

WARRENTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneShield, a leader in counter-unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS) solutions, has been awarded the top Platinum Award for Innovation by Military and Aerospace Electronics for its Immediate Response Kit (IRK) solution. The prestigious accolade recognizes the IRK as a "superb innovation characterized by a groundbreaking approach to meeting a need" in the defense and aerospace sector.

DroneShield's IRK includes the DroneGun Mk4, a highly effective handheld defeat pistol designed to neutralize unauthorized drones, and the RfPatrol Mk2, an advanced handheld tool that detects, identifies, and locates drone signals in real-time. These devices, packaged in a compact and portable flyaway case, provide military, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection teams with rapid, reliable solutions for drone detection and defeat in field operations.

DroneShield's IRK is designed to be highly effective in a range of demanding environments and can be body-worn, deployed on ground, or used in vehicle-based operations. The IRK is supplied with omni-directional ISM band antenna with no intentional RF transmissions for quiet and safe wearable operation. Continuing with a user-centric design, the IRK supports integration into existing software systems via existing API and utilizing common open standards. Notably, intuitive, and easy to use controls allow for rapid deployment with optimized power from the NATO-standard battery to deliver increased disruption range and effectiveness.

"By integrating state-of-the-art RF technology with user-centric design, the IRK sets the standard for portable drone defense, offering unparalleled ease of use and operational flexibility for those in critical missions and high-stakes environments," said Matt McCrann, Chief Executive Officer at DroneShield LLC. "We are proud of the team responsible for our innovative technology, like the Immediate Response Kit, and grateful for the recognition of our cutting-edge solution that meets the evolving needs of our customers."

