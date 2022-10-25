DRONEUP PARTNERS WITH UTAH DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, DIVISION OF AERONAUTICS FOR AIR MOBILITY & URBAN PLANNING

Collaboration Focused on Policy Strategy around

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) for the State

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneUp, LLC, an autonomous drone delivery platform and leading drone services provider, today announced it joined the Utah Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics Utah Advanced Air Mobility Working Group. The objectives of this group are to study and strategize on policies around Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).

AAM has the potential to unlock the key benefits for Utah, including economic growth; connecting underserved communities; providing safe, quiet, affordable transportation of goods; offering life-saving technology; and reducing carbon emissions. Members of the AAM include the Utah legislature; the Utah business community; local city planners and sub-groups, MPOs (metropolitan planning organizations), Utah economic development organizations, academia, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers); and service providers.

As drone flight volume increases, safely managing flights is beyond human scale and requires an automated system to plan, request clearance, and factor in potential hazards and airspace restrictions. DroneUp's Airspace Solutions advance safety for operations while also providing advantages for other drone operators to publish their flight plans, promoting uniform safety.

"DroneUp's extensive experience in enterprise services, delivery services, and Uncrewed Traffic Management (UTM) airspace solutions will bring insights to AAM with regards to drone service provider operations, as well as meeting the challenges of air traffic management. This is hugely important to us as we seek to make Utah a pioneer and capture the operational, societal, and economic benefits of unmanned aircraft systems," said Jared Esselman, A.A.E. Aeronautics Director.

"The State of Utah, facing significant population growth, is forward-looking and innovative in using drones to help address getting fewer cars on the road. We're pleased to partner with and bring drone experience to such a progressive state," said Greg James, Head of Business Development and Sales at DroneUp.

