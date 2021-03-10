DroneVideos.com a Potent Sales Tool for Top Commercial Real Estate Brokers CBRE, JLL and Others in Time of Crisis

LEESBURG, Va., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 severely restricting travel, site visits and in-person meetings in the sale of commercial real estate (CRE), major brokerages like CBRE, JLL, Colliers, Marcus & Millichap, Avison Young, and others have turned to DroneVideos.com for their photographic expertise in showcasing properties.

The nation's largest network of carefully screened, licensed and insured Drone Operators, the company's services are available in all 50 states and highly valued for their aerial and ground still photography and videos crucial to the sale of commercial properties.

"The commercial real estate segment of our business has exploded during the pandemic," says Christopher Jesuele, CEO and Co-Founder of DroneVideos.com. "Seismic shifts caused by COVID in industries like online shopping, warehousing, hospitality, healthcare, shopping strips, office and multifamily complexes, and factories have ignited an extraordinary turnover in properties."

Jesuele notes that DroneVideos.com boasts a fully automated system that allows brokers to order and schedule shoots instantly online and specify the precise date and time a property will show best—for example, when a retail establishment's parking lot will be full. They can also leave any specific instructions they may have, such as photographing surrounding areas, roadways, and landmarks relative to the subject property's location.

Flat-rate packages are all-inclusive with never any travel or hidden fees. Photography is professionally edited and color corrected with blue sky "replacements" in every shot, a twilight photo that shows the property at sunset included, and everything delivered promptly online.

In lieu of in-person visits to properties, commercial real estate brokers are finding professionally shot drone photography to be an effective tool for showing a property in considerable detail, attracting buyers and closing sales.

Sellers also use DroneVideos.com services for roof and construction inspections, land surveys, maintenance updates, and other purposes.

"We're fully equipped and ready to shoot nationwide," says Jesuele, "capable of handling the surging demand for aerial photography and drone video in the commercial real estate sector."

