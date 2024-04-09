DroneVideos.com Soars to #1 in US Commercial Real Estate Photography--Cites Nationwide Services, Affordability and Fast Turnaround As Key to Growth

Commercial Brokers enjoy the convenience of online scheduling and flat-rate packages.

LEESBURG, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneVideos.com, the leading nationwide network of licensed and insured drone operators, is now the largest provider of commercial real estate photography in America.

The company attributes its popularity among commercial real estate brokers and sellers to its exclusive features, including instant on-demand, reliable online scheduling of photo shoots anywhere in the US; a variety of affordable flat-rate exterior packages so users can choose the right mix of aerial and ground photos and videos to fit their needs and budget, without having to wait for estimates; and optional interior photo, 360° interactive panoramic, virtual time-lapse, RUSH delivery, and other one-of-a-kind add-ons.

Showcasing commercial properties with stunning impact.

"We never lose sight of our primary mission," says Christopher Jesuele, CEO and Cofounder of DroneVideos.com, "and that is to shoot all of our still photos and videos with vivid 4K ultra high resolution and outstanding composition. All photos are professionally edited, color-corrected, enhanced with blue-sky replacements, and delivered within 2-3 business days of the shoot."

Jesuele notes that every commercial real estate package comes with a FREE "Twilight Photo" by converting a photoshoot image into a dramatic nighttime shot. Customers can easily share their photography on social media, receive hosted video and photo pages with every order, and retain the copyright to their content. "No other provider comes close to offering the breadth of services we do."

Fast, precise online scheduling and availability in all 50 states.

The DroneVideos.com network covers every square inch of the US. Users can go online and instantly schedule a shoot with a nearby highly skilled drone photographer, to take place in as soon as 1-2 days, and never pay a travel fee, or any other additional fee.

Shoots can be scheduled at precise dates and times: for example, to capture a popular restaurant's parking lot volume on a Friday at 6 PM.

Clients needn't have any technical skills, can leave special instructions when scheduling, and aren't required to be present at the shoot.

An essential tool in today's commercial realty marketplace.

With ever more commercial properties being shopped online, major real estate brokers like CBRE, JLL, Colliers, and Avison Young are turning to DroneVideos.com for their aerial and ground photography and video expertise to attract buyers and close sales.

"We strongly urge real estate professionals to experience just how accessible and reasonably priced DroneVideos.com's photography services are," says Jesuele.

For media inquiries, contact Scott Rose at 1-800-303-1783 or [email protected].

About DroneVideos.com

DroneVideos.com is a nationwide on-demand media production company with instant online scheduling of aerial photography and drone videos for commercial and residential real estate, construction, inspections, and more. All pricing is 100% flat rate per location/building and includes FREE professional photo/video editing and color correction. Prices start at $350 for 20 mixed ground and aerial photos + 1 FREE Twilight Photo + FREE Blue Sky Replacements on every photo. We cover all 50 states with zero travel fees guaranteed!

