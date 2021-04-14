Drop Delivery and Treez Partner for Integration

The integration builds on Drop Delivery's 300% growth in revenue and customer base in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020, Tweet this

The integration with Treez builds on Drop Delivery's already exponential growth in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020, which saw the company's customer base and revenue each expand by almost 300 percent.

"The cannabis industry is mainstreaming, and retail and delivery operators need best-in-class customer experience technology to set themselves apart and build brand recognition," said Vanessa Gabriel, co-founder and CEO of Drop Delivery. "Through our proprietary integration software with POS systems like Treez, Drop Delivery can fully automate the online ordering experience."

"The cannabis industry is at the forefront of bringing the best technologies to the retail world, and there's no better example of this than what's happening with eCommerce," said Josh Glantz, CRO of Treez. "Our commitment to our customers is in providing them with integrated technologies that create an experience that works best for their business and bottom-line, and the partnership with Drop Delivery does just that."

About Drop Delivery

Drop Delivery is the cannabis industry's only all-in-one compliant delivery management software platform. It offers advanced technology that empowers business owners to manage inventory, dispatch and driver logistics, marketing tools, digital loyalty programs and a customized white-label, e-commerce mobile app. With Drop Delivery, cannabis businesses can launch delivery services within hours. For more information, visit www.dropdelivery.com .

About Treez.io

Treez is a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines retail supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Delivered through a SaaS model, Treez provides the robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary. The Treez offering includes POS, Dispensary Inventory Management and Omnichannel sales delivery solutions on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. For more information, visit www.treez.io .

