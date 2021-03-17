Drop Delivery Announces Formation of Advisory Board Amid Exponential 2020 Growth to Platform's Customer Base and Revenue Tweet this

"Drop's extraordinary growth over the last year is a testament to the need for an all-in-one technology solution for cannabis retailers," says Billingsley, CEO of Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries. "I look forward to helping the company build on this strong foundation as it expands throughout the U.S. and continues to add critical capabilities to its suite of technologies."

The board joins the company on the heels of 280 percent growth in its customer base and 290 percent growth in revenue in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020.

About Drop Delivery

Drop Delivery is the cannabis industry's only all-in-one compliant delivery management software platform. It offers advanced technology that empowers business owners to manage inventory, dispatch and driver logistics, marketing tools, digital loyalty programs and a customized white-label, e-commerce mobile app. With Drop Delivery, cannabis businesses can launch delivery services within hours. For more information, visit www.dropdelivery.com .

Jessica Billingsly

Jessica Billingsley serves as Akerna's chief executive officer. In June 2019, she became the first CEO of a cannabis ancillary company to be listed on Nasdaq. She co-founded MJ Freeway in 2010, where she served as President until April 2018, and later as the CEO until MJ Freeway was acquired by MTech to form Akerna. In 2015, she was named as one of Fortune's Most Promising Female Entrepreneurs, in 2018, she was named one of Inc. Magazine's 100 Female Founders, and in 2019, she was named to Entrepreneur's inaugural list of 100 Powerful Women.

Kristin Jordan

Kristin Jordan is the founder and CEO of Mannada, a woman-owned and -led cannabis educational event production company that produces the Cannabis Summit Series. She is also the Executive Director of the Asian Cannabis Roundtable, a NYC-based business organization. Previously, Kristin was the director of real estate at Acreage Holdings, where she led the company's nationwide site expansion of cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities. Her passion for advancing cannabis reform has led Kristin to also serves as a committee member of the NYS Bar Association Committee on Cannabis, the Minority Cannabis Business Association and the National Cannabis Industry Association.

Cynthia Salarizadeh

Cynthia is the Founder & President of the luxury cannabis brand House of Saka, as well as the Founder of the cannabis industry's newswire and entrepreneur tech suite, AxisWire, and Co-founder to Green Market Media, which is currently most recognized for its cannabis finance news publication Green Market Report and its conference series Green Market Summit. She is also a Co-founder of the network Industry Power Women.

SOURCE Drop Delivery

Related Links

https://www.dropdelivery.com/

