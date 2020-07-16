Drop Delivery Launches Equity Crowdfunding Capital Raise on Equifund CFP

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund CFP (https://equifundcfp.com), an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities, is launching a Regulation Crowdfunding offering for Drop Technologies, Inc. (https://dropdelivery.com), an all-in-one delivery management solution for cannabis companies.

"We are very excited to work with Drop and help them raise capital through a Reg-CF offering," said Jordan Gillissie, Equifund CFP's Founder and CEO. "America is rapidly shifting toward a 'delivery-first' model, and there is tremendous demand for last-mile delivery solutions today, especially in the cannabis industry. We're proud Drop Delivery has chosen to open its doors to early-stage investors with Equifund CFP."

Drop Delivery is the first all-in-one delivery management platform designed to help cannabis retailers safely - and compliantly - sell cannabis products, collect digital payments, handle supply chain management, and manage last-mile delivery. It provides retail cannabis companies with a fully branded solution they can use to grow their business and reengage customers.

"The cannabis market is highly regulated, and often a retail cannabis company will have to use three or four different systems to manage their day-to-day business," said Drop CEO and Founder Vanessa Gabriel. "Our goal is to help cannabis companies streamline operations with a simple, all-in-one platform they can use to process sales, handle inventory, manage last-mile delivery, and market to existing customers."

In 2018, a company previously started by the founders of Drop Delivery, Greenlight Technologies, was acquired by publicly traded Leafbuyer Technologies.

To learn about the terms of the offering, review offering documents and execute an investment, please visit: https://equifundcfp.com/drop

