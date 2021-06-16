Drop Delivery Launches New Consumer App, Drop 2.0

Drop 2.0 App Gives Cannabis Retailers' Customers a Familiar and Engaging E-Commerce Experience Tweet this

Going beyond order-ahead, Drop 2.0 offers retailers an app-based e-commerce shopping experience akin to Sephora or Instacart. The new app provides more freedom to customize the web-based app based on their specific, local needs and provides their customers with new, powerful shopping tools that provide a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience.

"While cannabis e-commerce is relatively new, e-commerce is not, and consumers expect certain features to be a part of that shopping experience," said Drop Delivery CEO and Co-founder Vanessa Gabriel. "That includes being able to search for products based on current and past searches, highly categorized product filters and being able to take advantage of discounts and deals all in the same place. We wanted to emulate not only some of the best mainstream e-commerce experiences but take it further, and that's what we've been able to build with Drop 2.0."

Through hundreds of new smart tags, retailers' customers can now filter for products beyond the catch-all product categories typically found in the market. For example, edibles include dozens of products, such as hard candies, chocolate, gummies, taffies and more, now available as filter options on Drop 2.0. Through this filtering, consumers will find more intelligent search options and better product suggestions based on their known shopping history and other similar products.

Additionally, with new technology built in-house at Drop Delivery, consumers can take advantage of retailer's deals on products already in their cart and are guided through the process of claiming the best deals offered on those products.

"Drop Delivery has always centered the user experience when developing our products," said Drop Delivery CTO and Co-founder Marc Lopez. "For us, users are both our retail clients who utilize the white-labeled e-commerce app and their consumers who shop on it, which is why we wanted to take the end-user experience beyond a simple menu or products and categories. We built a much more powerful tool for retailers to sell more products and for consumers to have features they are used to on some of the largest tech app platforms in the world like Amazon or Instacart, in addition to our "smart deal flow" feature, which is unique to Drop Delivery."

To learn more, retailers can book a free 15-minute consultation at https://calendly.com/droptechnologies/15-minute-chat .

About Drop Delivery

Drop Delivery is the leading cloud technology solution for cannabis retailers. Drop Delivery set out to replace fragmented tools with the industry's first all-in-one platform that seamlessly combines driver logistics, eCommerce, CRM, user behavior analytics, marketing, and compliance. With clients across the U.S. and Canada, Drop is dedicated to empowering any cannabis company that wants to deliver more and manage less. Learn more at https://dropdelivery.com.

