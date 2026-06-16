Drop Everything -- It's The Great Summer Bar Drop!

From June through August 2026, Ben & Jerry's is packing up its funky-chunkiest Ice Cream Bars and hitting five cities for weekend-long, roaming BAR-ty takeovers – complete with some super sweet surprises (spoiler: find a Golden Stick-et to win BIG).

Thousands of Ice Cream Bars will be handed out on tour, including at the World's Largest Simultaneous Yo-Yo Record attempt with Wilco's Solid Sound Festival crowd (yes, with a Bar in hand). The fun continues with a Gopuff free Ice Cream Bar giveaway to 50,000 fans on the first official day of summer, Sunday, June 21.

But that's not all! In select cities, fans can look for hidden Golden Stick-ets for their chance to WIN free Ice Cream Bars for a year! Not nearby? Ben & Jerry's has still got you covered: its nationwide online giveaway drops in late August, giving fans across the U.S. a shot at free Bars for a year, too.

Catch The Great Summer Bar Drop IRL:

Boston: June 20 – 22

June 20 – 22 Miami: July 10 – 12

July 10 – 12 Los Angeles: July 24 – 26

July 24 – 26 Seattle: August 7 – 9

August 7 – 9 New York City: August 21 - 23

For more The Great Summer Bar Drop IRL event details, go to https://www.benjerry.com/whats-new/2026/06/great-summer-bar-drop.

Ben & Jerry's new Ice Cream Bars have all the irresistible chunks and swirls fans know and love, in a convenient on-the-go format. Available in five fantastic flavors, each is dipped in a chocolatey coating with cookie pieces featuring classics like Cookie Dough, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Strawberry Cheesecake, and entirely new and sensational flavors like PB Pretzel and Caramel Blondie. Available in the freezer aisle in four 2.5oz bar multipacks, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Bars are priced at $5.99–$7.49. There's also a single Cookie Dough bar available at convenience stores, priced at $3.99.

For Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Bar video and images click here.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by employees, granted $4.8 MM in 2025 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information, visit benjerry.com.

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's