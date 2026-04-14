Today is Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day!

Company targets one million and one scoops as goal

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben & Jerry's annual Free Cone Day celebration is in full swing today, April 14th. It's a tradition since the company's first anniversary in 1979. This year Ben & Jerry's is challenging its fans to help meet the goal to dish out over 1 million scoops.

Ready, set, scoop! Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day Returns today April 14th. The Ben & Jerry-est day of the year is back, with one million and one scoops in its sights.

"Free Cone Day is all about our fans. It's our way of saying thank you with an international moment of togetherness. In 2026, our aim is to go even bigger!" said Jochanan Senf, Ben & Jerry's CEO. "We want to hand out 1 million and one free scoops of ice cream across the globe to spread a little joy on the best unofficial holiday of the year!"

Ice cream lovers can line up at their local participating Scoop Shop and get in line as many times as they'd like to try classics like Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Cookie Dough, or a Scoop Shop exclusive like Marshmallow Sky, Sweet Cream & Cookies or Mint Chocolate Chunk.

To find the nearest Scoop Shop participating in Free Cone Day, and confirm hours, visit www.benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's