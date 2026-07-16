Razz Up! Ben & Jerry's New Flavor and Campaign Calls on Voters to Push Back Against Authoritarianism

Razz Up!, Ben & Jerry's latest limited batch flavor, is an indulgent black raspberry ice cream with swirls of raspberry and crackling fudge chunk pieces. Yes, it really does crackle. Razz Up! is available in Ben & Jerry's 200+ Scoop Shops now, just in time for National Ice Cream Day, with pints soon heading to grocery stores nationwide.

"Ben & Jerry's has long advocated for civil liberties and a strong and inclusive democracy; these values are central to who we are. The authoritarian playbook is taking hold across the country. That is not acceptable, and we're ready to resist." said Carleen Pickard, Ben & Jerry's Global Social Mission Director. "Razz Up! is what Ben & Jerry's does best; use the power of ice cream to bring people together and turn concern into action. This election season, we know our fans, and all eligible voters, will Razz Up! with us to use the power of their vote.

This flavor launch is just the beginning. In partnership with leading organizations, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Black Voters Matter, Community Change, and the National Korean American Service and Education Consortium (NAKASEC), Ben & Jerry's is popping up this summer and throughout this election season to inspire fans to raise their voices– and their spoons–to create an inclusive future that works for everyone.

Starting in August, fans and activists alike can find Ben & Jerry's traveling to cities and states most impacted by voter suppression, engaging with the community to register voters, make voting plans, and equipping eligible voters with the tools they need to raise their voice, all while bringing the party.

Razz Up!'s vibrant campaign art was created by Chicago-based artist and activist Monica Trinidad. The pint art is both a nod to the future, with a new beginning on the horizon, and to social justice history, and the activists and organizers who created generational change using with their voices and their votes.

"Grassroots movements are driving a new era of political and social change, one voice and one story at a time. Art has always been at the heart of activism, and we're following in the footsteps of organizers who used storytelling, protest, and voting to inspire collective action. The vibrant visuals on this pint are a loving reminder that each of us has a role to play in building strong, people-powered movement," said Trinidad on the Razz Up artwork.

Learn more about Razz Up! campaign and get involved by visiting benjerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by employees, granted $4.8 MM in 2025 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information, visit benjerry.com.

About ACLU

For more than 100 years, the ACLU has worked in courts, legislatures, and communities to protect the constitutional rights of all people. With a nationwide network of offices and millions of members and supporters, the ACLU takes on the toughest civil liberties fights in pursuit of liberty and justice for all.

In 2026, the ACLU will be at the forefront of ensuring all eligible voters can cast their ballots—launching election safeguarding effort in the organization's history. Bolstered by the combined power of our storied legal, policy, and advocacy expertise, affiliate presence in every state, and network of millions of volunteers and supporters, the ACLU will mobilize to protect the power to vote and the public confidence in every stage of the electoral process; and to guarantee that every vote is counted according to the law.

About Black Voters Matter

Black Voters Matter, a 501c4, and Capacity Building Institute, a 501c3, are dedicated to expanding Black voter engagement and increasing progressive power through movement-building and engagement. Working with grassroots organizations, specifically in key states in the South, BVM seeks to increase voter registration and turnout, advocate for policies to expand voting rights/access, and help develop infrastructure where little or none exists to support a power-building movement that keeps Black voters and their issues at the forefront of our election process.

About Community Change

Community Change is a national organization that builds the power of low-income people of color to fight for a society where everyone can thrive. Its role is to strengthen and bring together grassroots groups from all over the country and to unite the power of community organizing, big ideas, and political clout to win a bold progressive agenda.

About National Korean American Service & Education Consortium

The National Korean American Service & Education Consortium (NAKASEC)'s mission is to organize Korean and Asian Americans and immigrants to achieve social, economic, and racial justice. The NAKASEC Network is comprised of HANA Center (Illinois), Hamkae Center (Virginia), MinKwon Center for Community Action (New Jersey and York), and Woori Center (Pennsylvania), NAKASEC Texas (Texas).

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's