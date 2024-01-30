Drop Expands Fully Customizable Keyboard Series with the New CSTM65 Keyboard

Drop CSTM Series takes personalization to the next level with interchangeable magnetic cases in a variety of designs and materials

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand, today launched the CSTM65 keyboard – a 65% mechanical keyboard that provides a compact canvas for personalization. On the heels of launching the CSTM80, the CSTM65 is the newest addition to Drop's CSTM line of highly customizable keyboards that offer a superior typing and customization experience.

Drop CSTM65 Keyboard with Shinai Green Case

Building upon the success of the CSTM80, the CSTM65 presents a compact 65% layout that caters to users seeking a more streamlined and portable typing experience while offering the same level of customization as its predecessor. A signature of the CSTM line, the CSTM65 features an interchangeable, magnetic case – available in polycarbonate or aluminum – that envelops nearly the entire keyboard, which not only encourages users to configure the keyboard to their liking with ease, but also provides designers with a broader canvas, fostering the creation of more imaginative designs. Designed to be easily removed and replaced, users can select from a wide range of colorful cases and decorative cases with stunning artwork to further personalize their keyboard. Combined with various keycap options, switches, custom weight options, switch plates, and cables*, users can effortlessly mix and match designs to create a keyboard that reflects their personal style.

"Personal expression and customization have consistently been at the core of Drop's identity and remain a central focus for us in 2024," said Lukas Mondoux, Director of Drop Studio, Corsair. "With the CSTM65, we are offering users a more compact keyboard option that they can customize to their exact preferences. With numerous case designs, switches, keycaps, and weight and plate options, the possibilities for self-expression are endless – and this is just the beginning. We look forward to unveiling even more custom cases and introducing more people to the world of mechanical keyboards with our CSTM line."

The fully-built CSTM65 keyboard boasts enthusiast-level technical features including a gasket-mounted design, specially crafted ABS keycaps with side legends optimized for south-facing switches, PCBA-mounted stabilizers, 5-pin switch support, RGB lighting, and a customizable weight accompanied by five switch plate options. In addition to these features, the keyboard incorporates multiple layers of premium foam throughout for an enhanced sound and feel. To achieve the most desired typing experience, users also have the flexibility to choose from two switch options, the tactile Gateron Brown Pro 3.0 or linear Gateron Yellow KS3.

CSTM65 Keyboard Features

Gasket-mounted design with a compact, 65% layout featuring a magnetically attached customizable case

Per key RGB LEDs, custom ABS south-facing keycaps, PCBA mounted stabilizers, and 5-pin switch support (fully assembled keyboards come with a set of MacOS keys for Apple users)

Polycarbonate color cases: white, black, Laser Purple, Skiidata Orange, and Shinai Green

Aluminum cases: anodized silver and black

Decorative case: Overgrowth by OSHETART

Custom weight options: stainless steel with black PVD coating, stainless steel with chromatic PVD coating, and brass with clear coating (available for purchase separately)

Switch Plates: Aluminum, Brass, FR4, Carbon Fiber, and POM (available for purchase separately)

Supports Drop's keyboard configurator, QMK, VIA and Vial

The CSTM65 is now available for purchase on the Drop website in both barebones (MSRP $79) and fully assembled configurations featuring the keyboard, keycaps, switches, stabilizers, and black polycarbonate case (MSRP $129). Customers can also purchase polycarbonate color cases separately in white, black, Laser Purple, Skiidata Orange, and Shinai Green (MSRP $25 each), as well as an upgraded forged aluminum case in anodized silver or black (MSRP $59 each). A decorative case designed by OSHETART is also available to purchase for (MSRP $35), with more designed cases and collaborations to come.

For more information about the new CSTM65 keyboard, please visit: https://drop.com/buy/drop-cstm65-mechanical-keyboard.

*Keyboard, case, cables, and keycaps sold separately, unless purchased fully assembled

