Drop in for a Chat With Sportsbet.io's New Club Talk Feature

TALLINN, Estonia, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsbet.io is inviting users to its new "Club Talk" room, a game-changing chat function where its community can talk sports while discussing and sharing bets.

Club Talk is now live at Sportsbet.io, and can be accessed on desktop and mobile from the bottom right corner of the screen. It is already home to a thriving community of Sportsbet.io users, and has also welcomed several guests from the Sportsbet.io team, who've dropped in to join the conversation.

Joe McCallum, Director of Sportsbet.io stated:

"Club Talk has quickly become a lively hub of discussion about everything from the latest sporting action to the hottest betting tips. Sportsbet.io users have jumped at the chance to get involved, and we've built one of the most welcoming communities around.

Club Talk will also be the home of interaction between Sportsbet.io's community and featured guests and celebrities in the sportsbook's new streaming series "Behind the Bet". Customers will have the opportunity to contribute to live interviews and talk directly with stars through the Club Talk forum.

Mr McCallum continued:

"With a big summer of sport ahead, including the European Championships, Club Talk is the place to follow the action and share your views. And even better, we'll be giving out some fantastic bonuses to those who are taking part."

Ahead of the European Championships, which kicks off in June, Club Talk users will enjoy exclusive promotions and bonuses not available anywhere else on Sportsbet.io.

Founded in 2016 as part of the Coingaming Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English Premier League team, Southampton FC, and official betting partner of Arsenal FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

