Drop-In Gaming Signs Pro Apex Legends Team

WEST LINN, Ore., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop-In Gaming , a leading esports organization, is thrilled to announce the signing of a professional Apex Legends team to a one-year contract. The team comprises some of the best players in the world of Apex Legends, and their addition to the Drop-In Gaming family marks a significant milestone for the organization.

The newly-signed Apex Legends team consists of three highly-skilled players, Stompez , Stuhni and Jayecue , who have proven their mettle in various esports tournaments and competitions. The team has a solid track record in the Apex Legends scene and is poised to continue their winning streak under the Drop-In Gaming banner.

As part of the one-year contract, the team will represent Drop-In Gaming in various Apex Legends competitions and tournaments, including the upcoming Apex Legends Global Series. Drop-In Gaming is committed to supporting the team in their endeavors and providing them with the necessary resources to succeed in the competitive gaming landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals, Stompez , Stuhni , JayeCue to our organization," said the CEO of Drop-In Gaming. "We have been following their progress closely and are impressed with their skill, dedication, and professionalism. We are confident that this partnership will be fruitful for both parties, and we look forward to achieving great success together."

The newly-signed team expressed their excitement about joining Drop-In Gaming and their commitment to representing the organization with the utmost professionalism and sportsmanship.

"We are honored to be a part of the Drop-In Gaming family," said the In Game Leader (IGL). "We are looking forward to representing the organization in upcoming tournaments and showcasing our skills on the world stage. With the support of Drop-In Gaming, we are confident that we can achieve great things."

Drop-In Gaming is committed to providing the best possible experience for its players and fans, and the addition of a professional Apex Legends team to its roster is a testament to that commitment. The organization looks forward to a successful partnership with the newly-signed team and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

About Drop-In Gaming:

Drop-In Gaming is an esports organization based in West Linn, Oregon. The organization is dedicated to providing a platform for gamers to compete, connect, and succeed in the world of esports. Drop-In Gaming hosts various esports tournaments and competitions across multiple gaming titles and platforms.

