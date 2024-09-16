Drop It Like It's Haute: Jimmy Dean® Brand Drops First Limited-Edition Bags by Designer Joe Ando

The fashion-forward Griddle Bag is designed to exclusively tote the new Jimmy Dean® Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwiches

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy Dean brand is bringing breakfast back into fashion with the Griddle Bag – a limited-edition tote bag created with rising designer and content creator Joe Ando. Designed to tote the new Jimmy Dean Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwiches, the Griddle Bag can be pre-ordered via JimmyDeanGriddleBag.com for a limited time while supplies last starting September 19, 2024 – just in time for the start of the school year.

A whopping 75% of time-pressed American high school students say they skip breakfast.1 With the busy school year ahead, the Griddle Bag is fashioned to help make mornings less stressful and breakfast more craveable so busy students don't miss this important meal. The bespoke tote bag comes in two one-of-a-kind prints by Joe Ando. Each bag features thick canvas material, comfortable shoulder straps, dual interior pockets and a custom pouch sized to fit the breakfast sandwiches, which heat up in just 90 seconds. Once the sandwich has been cooked, simply slide it into the pouch, throw it in your tote and go.

"Finding time to sit and enjoy breakfast can be challenging on chaotic school and work mornings. The Jimmy Dean brand provides consumers with that 'good morning feeling' any time of the day, whether at home or on the go," said Amanda Keedy, Senior Director of the Jimmy Dean brand. "We are excited to introduce a quick and tasty option with the Jimmy Dean Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwiches and make them easy to enjoy with this new Griddle Bag by Joe Ando."

The designer brings his signature style to the tote's two prints. Each features a whimsical Western-meets-New York City motif as a nod to Jimmy Dean brand's pastoral roots and Ando's metropolitan home base. As a lauded fashion designer, actor and content creator, he brings his unique style, personality and sense of humor to the process of making clothing and accessories.

"This is a first-of-a-kind experience and very cool challenge to design something with dual-utility function like The Griddle Bag," said Joe Ando, designer and Jimmy Dean brand partner. "I had a lot of fun taking the iconic look of the Jimmy Dean brand and coming up with two distinctive looks that blend our worlds. I'm excited for all who snag a free bag and can't wait to see how they put it to use."

The new Jimmy Dean Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwiches expand the beloved brand's portfolio of morning favorites. Available in Maple and the all-new Blueberry flavor, the sandwiches are crafted with signature seasoned sausage, fluffy eggs and melty cheese, all stacked between two delicious pancakes. Ready in less than two minutes and packed with 12+ grams of protein per serving, these sweet and savory breakfast sandwiches are designed to help fuel busy mornings.

Jimmy Dean Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwiches are available now at select retailers nationwide and in four- or twelve-packs at clubs and superstores.

For more information on products from Jimmy Dean, visit www.jimmydean.com and follow @JimmyDean on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Jimmy Dean Brand's Griddle Bag Giveaway *

Starting Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, consumers can pre-order a free Griddle Bag by visiting JimmyDeanGriddleBag.com and providing the requested information. Only 50 bags will be released per day while supplies last. Winners will receive one of the two prints. Bags come complete with a complimentary product voucher for a Jimmy Dean Frozen Product like the Griddle Cakes.

*No Purchase Necessary. Purchase does not increase your chance of winning. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Open to legal residents of 48 contiguous US & D.C. who are the legal age of majority or older at time of entry. The Jimmy Dean® Griddle Bag Giveaway starts 12:00 pm ET on 9/19/24 and ends at 11:59 pm ET on 9/21/24 or when all prizes are claimed (for each day), whichever occurs first. Sponsored by Tyson Foods, Inc. For rules, visit jimmydeangriddlebag.com.

1Centers for Disease Control & Prevention – "Dietary and Physical Activity Behaviors in 2021 and Changes from 2019 to 2021 Among High School Students" — Youth Risk Behavior Survey, United States, 2021

About Jimmy Dean® Brand The Jimmy Dean brand is America's favorite protein breakfast brand. For over 50 years, Jimmy Dean brand has helped ensure quality in every plate, providing warm, satisfying breakfast options the whole family can enjoy. Jimmy Dean Fresh Roll Sausage, Links & Patties, Fully Cooked Sausage Links, Crumbles, Skillets, Breakfast Bowls, Bacon, Stuffed Hash Browns, Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick, Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles® breakfast cups and Jimmy Dean Delights® breakfast products boast full flavors and top-quality ingredients guaranteed to make any meal the best. For more information on Jimmy Dean brand, including product offerings and delicious recipe ideas, visit www.jimmydean.com.

