DropIn, Inc Announces Joseph Shemesh as New CEO

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DropIn, Inc., the leading provider of the on-demand, live video platform for the insurance industry, announced the appointment of Mr. Joseph Shemesh as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Louis Ziskin, founder and former CEO is stepping down amicably to focus his time primarily on further growing SuperCall Inc., the celebrity video chat application, which recently garnered prominent press attention with its Thanksgiving campaign, featuring Ashley Benson. Mr. Ziskin will keep an advisory role to DropIn, as well as keep his seat on the board of directors.



Mr. Shemesh is an achieved CEO, CTO, investor and strategic business advisor. As a long-time entrepreneur, Joseph has both founded and cofounded many technology companies throughout the years. His experience and expertise in small and medium companies focuses on strategy, growth and operational efficiency, resulting in a successful investors outcome.

"DropIn's Mobile Claim Settlement platform is a unique and advanced tool designed to allow insurance companies to increase their efficiency while providing superior customer service to their insured. Our partnership with Lyft together with the proven DJI's Drone Integration system allows us to provide a comprehensive solution to insurance adjustors with an enormous workforce at the tip of their fingers. I'm looking forward to adding more companies as our customers," said Joseph Shemesh.

About DropIn, Inc.

DropIn, Inc. (DropIn) provides an on-demand, live video platform which enables more precise underwriting risk assessments, speeds claim resolution, enhances damage estimate accuracy, and reduces indemnity and loss adjustment expenses (LAE). DropIn ensures property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, managing general agencies (MGAs), third-party adjusters (TPAs), segments of the automotive industry, and managed repair networks, can access and utilize streaming video and high-resolution photos captured directly by customers or via a crowdsourced independent contractor network using commonly-available insurtech tools, such as smartphones and drones, to achieve better insight into the intricacies of auto and property damage for enhanced decision-making.

