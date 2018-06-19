DROPIT, The App That Tells Consumers ‘You Choose the Price’ Partners with Hilton at Resorts World Bimini to Host Travel Week

"We're thrilled to partner with Resorts World Bimini to host 3 auction days devoted to premium travel," said DROPIT COO, Brendan Howell. "It's a great example of how we're bringing our winning recipe to brands everywhere, offering a unique way for companies to engage with consumers, and in turn creating new and exciting opportunities for our users to score amazing items at prices determined by the consumers.”

At the start of each live auction, the Resorts World Bimini package will be listed at $1,200, with the price dropping over 60 seconds. The first person to "swipe up" claims the victory. In anticipation of a swiping frenzy, 60 luxury vacations will be auctioned over the course of three days. DROPIT maintains their partners brand equity by always listing auction items at MSRP and never publishing the sold prices, the auctions essentially disappear when they’re over, much like a Snapchat message.

Luxury experiences is a natural progression for DROPIT, following its rapid growth and success in sports fan engagement. The app brings live reverse auctions to arenas worldwide, with partnerships ranging from the Phoenix Suns to Formula 1. Miami-based DROPIT INC. has expanded its patented mobile platform to host auctions from leading brands in luxury goods, consumer electronics, travel, and more. The company has hosted more than 5,000 live auctions worldwide to date, helping brands move inventory without undermining their brand equity.

Not only is the DROPIT experience good for the brands featuring their product, the lucky auction winners will experience a three night stay for two people in the Caribbean at the luxury Resorts World Bimini Island, a Hilton property. As well as luxurious surroundings, the lucky winners will also have world-class eating and dining to choose from*, with 10 restaurants, bars and cafes of their choice, at the stunning 750-acre resort. When you're not relaxing, dining or swimming, adventure awaits. Forbes magazine put it best, "Bimini is where luxury meets adventure."

*Package includes a 3-night stay for 2 people and ferry ride from Miami. Package only available for a mid-week stay. Dates to be confirmed upon booking.

With offices in Miami, New York and New Zealand, DROPIT is is an eCommerce platform designed to enable brands to move inventory quickly while maintaining their brand equity. This is achieved via our patented 60 second reverse auction technology.

