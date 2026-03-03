Droplet Biosciences Accelerates Residual Cancer Detection with NVIDIA

Droplet reduces genomic analysis time using NVIDIA Parabricks, enabling rapid turnaround of test results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Droplet Biosciences, a diagnostics company pioneering lymph-based liquid biopsy testing, today announced that it is dramatically reducing genomic analysis time with NVIDIA AI infrastructure—improving test turnaround times and enabling more timely, informed patient care.

Droplet's LymphDetect™ test uses deep sequencing to interrogate the presence of residual cancer after a tumor has been removed. This requires tremendous computational power and, even with today's extensive cloud infrastructure, can take days to return a result. A new case study published today highlights the use of NVIDIA Parabricks, a GPU-accelerated software suite designed to drastically speed up genomic data analysis for DNA sequencing. Using Parabricks, Droplet has achieved an order-of-magnitude reduction in the analysis time required across critical bioinformatics steps. These performance gains will transform how quickly clinicians can receive actionable insights following cancer surgery.

From Days to Hours: Accelerating Genomic Analysis

Droplet focuses on detecting residual cancer after tumor removal by analyzing lymphatic fluid collected just 24 hours after surgery allowing clinicians to assess residual disease far earlier than other blood-based testing options.

By moving from CPU-only pipelines to GPU-accelerated workflows, the Droplet reduced key analysis steps from days to hours with NVIDIA Parabricks, including:

Variant calling accelerated from up to 36 hours to under three hours

Sequence Alignment reduced from approximately ten hours to under one hour

Overall analysis timelines compressed from ten days to two days

These gains are driven by NVIDIA's accelerated computing architecture, including the NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPU and NVIDIA L40S , which enable massive parallelization for genomics workloads.

Faster Turnaround Means Better Patient Care

"By leveraging NVIDIA Parabricks' acceleration, we've been able to compress some of our most computationally intensive steps from more than a day down to just a few hours," said Droplet CSO Wendy Winckler, PhD. "That speed matters. It means clinicians can get critical information sooner, make decisions at a more impactful moment, and ultimately deliver better, more personalized care for patients."

In addition to performance gains, Droplet Biosciences has realized operational benefits. Despite higher hourly costs for GPU compute, the dramatically reduced runtime results in a lower overall cost per sample, reinforcing the scalability of GPU-accelerated genomics in a clinical setting.

"We're very proud of our informatics team, led by Zhuosheng Gu, for continuing to advance our data processing capabilities," noted Droplet's CEO Greg Gosch. "We serve a unique segment of the cancer detection market where speed-to-result is particularly important for treatment decisions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with NVIDIA to optimize and implement Parabricks technology into our cancer testing pipeline." The company is actively implementing additional acceleration tools with the goal of consistently analyzing results in as little as one day.

About Droplet Biosciences, Inc.

Droplet Biosciences, Inc., founded by leading oncology clinicians and clinical diagnostics experts, is based on the discovery that lymphatic fluid, derived from surgical drain fluid, has a high concentration of many valuable biomarkers. Droplet Biosciences built a strong IP portfolio on use of this unique and readily available biofluid and is building a platform for testing ctDNA presence across multiple cancers to guide adjuvant therapy decisions immediately after surgery. For more information, visit dropletbiosci.com .

