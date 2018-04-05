Droplet Computing Unveils at Cloud Field Day

"Application delivery methods haven't really changed for the past 20 years or so," stated Stephen Horne, co-founder and CEO, Droplet Computing. "The various technologies currently available all come with complexities and caveats to deliver an acceptable user experience. Droplet Computing's raison d'etre is to redefine application delivery to remove the barriers to an extraordinary user experience, no matter what their applications or preferred choice of device."

In the Gartner Symposium keynote in October 2017, they predicted that, by 2023, 90% of current applications would still be in use. Droplet Universal enables businesses to run current and legacy applications on any device, regardless of connectivity, operating system and underlying chipset.

Droplet Universal enables:

Your device of choice

Security for applications & data

Consistent speed of applications

Functionality and familiarity

On- or offline

"Droplet Computing is a true digital disruptor and, frankly, has ripped apart the rule-book. Enabling everyone to be a digital citizen, particularly many of our under privileged communities, is a key requisite for the YMCA,' stated John Hotham, Head of IT and Systems, Central YMCA Group. "With Droplet Computing's semi-connected technology, we can enable our communities to work and/or learn where the Internet is restricted or unavailable. Plus, we can now provide low-cost devices, such as $50 tablets versus expensive laptops, ensuring cost savings and fiduciary responsibility as a not-for-profit organization."

"Droplet Computing has addressed the challenge of application portability from both the end-user's and IT administrator's perspective making it simple to use while delivering a native experience," said Roy Illsley, Principal Analyst, Infrastructure Solutions at Ovum.

Route to market - Droplet Computing has signed a distribution agreement with Prianto covering the UK, mainland Europe and the USA. Droplet Containers will also be available to purchase for the personal user via their website.

Funding - Draper Esprit has committed seed funding to Droplet Computing. Chief Executive, Simon Cook, commented, "Draper Esprit continues to lead the way in UK and European tech funding. Our investment in Droplet Computing is a great example of an emerging business that utilizes their technology to transform the markets in which they operate. They have the potential to become global leaders in their field of expertize and we look forward to providing further expertize and capital support to enable them to scale quickly." Read the Draper Esprit's announcement here.

About Droplet Computing

Droplet Computing is redefining application delivery with its patent-pending application container technology, enabling applications to be delivered on any device. Today's businesses are under pressure to transform and update but are being held back by applications - from legacy up to current versions. Droplet Computing decouples applications from the OS for online and offline use and delivers significant business value by providing costs savings, increasing user productivity and so much more. Learn more at www.dropletcomputing.com or follow us on Twitter @dropletcom.

