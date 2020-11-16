Droplet Micron Educator Kit Offers Healthcare Providers a New Teaching Tool

In a survey of DCES', 99% identified a "guide to proper injection technique" and "product samples" as critical to successful educational efforts. The Educator Kit delivers on these needs, while acknowledging that the injection experience encompasses more than the moment of injection. In fact, research suggests that 94% of insulin injectors experience recurring anxiety and distress and 95% make two or more errors during injection technique.

The Educator Kit was specifically designed to facilitate deeper conversations about the daily barriers that contribute to a routinely anxious injection experience, from anticipating the injection, to seeing the needle, to the injection itself. Each kit includes tools that allow individuals to see, feel, and experience the difference injecting with Micron. Specific tools include a Needle Viewer (to see the difference in needle sizes), an Injection Cube (to demonstrate proper technique), a memorable and simple way to remember, while reducing errors in Injection Technique (called L.I.T.T.L.E.), and related education for DCES' and people with diabetes.

When paired with Droplet Micron product samples, healthcare providers using these tools can influence more than proper injection technique – they can help people with diabetes feel better about their injection experience, at every injection, every time.

"National Diabetes Month represents an important opportunity to focus on advancing the management of diabetes, to bring innovative solutions to the diabetes community," said pharmacist Anu Rajora, Director of Medical Marketing and Medical Affairs for Droplet. "We designed the Droplet Micron Educator Kit to help healthcare providers change the 'injection conversation'. The relationship between a DCES and person with diabetes, is central to effective diabetes management – healthcare professionals deserve the best tools to maximize the educational impact of their conversation, ultimately driving improved health outcomes. People with diabetes deserve the best technology, innovation that's in their corner. Micron is here, supporting them at each injection."

REQUEST A DROPLET MICRON EDUCATION KIT: Healthcare providers can request a kit and samples by completing an online request form at https://mydroplet.com/#educator-kit. People with diabetes interested in learning more about Droplet Micron should contact their healthcare provider.

HTL-STREFA: HTL-STREFA is a company of MTD Medical Technology and Devices, a Swiss leading med-tech group, playing an important role within the social and health care network worldwide, through its daily commitment to improve health care and make it accessible, safe, and easy. HTL-STREFA is a world-leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and sells safety lancets, personal lancets, lancing devices, pen needles, and safety pen needles. Our modern manufacturing process and nearly 20 years of experience on the global market allow us to successfully ensure safety and convenience. We employ a continuous improvement strategy to analyze and update products, implementing improvements and launching new solutions to meet the changing needs of both people and health care professionals. HTL-STREFA, Inc. is the distributor for HTL-STREFA S.A.

