Droplette Launches a Revolutionary At-Home Skincare System That Delivers Ingredients Deep Into Your Skin

Droplette can cross the skin barrier that most topical skincare creams and serums can't. In fact, 90% of skincare ingredients applied topically never absorb beyond the surface of your skin.* The skin's outer layer does a remarkable job at protecting the body against infections and environmental stress and therefore it's not very good at absorbing substances. Droplette is the only device that seamlessly integrates skincare and hardware to painlessly and effectively deliver key active ingredients deep into the dermal layer of the skin for improved effectiveness.

The Droplette system consists of a micro-mist infusion device. Each treatment takes about 1 minute and easily fits into your daily skincare routine. Droplette launched with 3 serum capsules (and several more in the development pipeline), each named for their hero ingredient: Collagen, Retinol, and Glycolic. Each serum capsule has been carefully formulated in collaboration with world renowned dermatologists to target specific skincare concerns including elasticity, firmness, brightness, even skin tone, and texture.

"It's very exciting to be involved in something that is revolutionizing the way in which we get active molecules into the skin. I am now able to provide my patients with a painless and effective skincare solution that produces long-lasting results," explained member of Droplette's advisory board and Founder of the Boston Center of Facial Rejuvenation, Leonard Miller, MD.

Droplette was founded by two MIT-trained scientists, Madhavi Gavini and Rathi Srinivas, with the hope of one day finding a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic skin disease. Like most discoveries, Droplette started with a question, "What if we could deliver gene therapy or drugs like pain relievers or antibiotics into the skin with no pain?" The Droplette technology transforms beneficial treatments into a concentrated micro-mist that is delivered with exceptional velocity deep into the dermal layer of the skin, only previously possible with invasive needles. Gavini and Srinivas quickly realized that their technology's ability to deliver active, nutrient-rich ingredients directly into the skin has applications in every realm of skincare, including beauty.

Harvard and MIT professors, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons, including Professor Samir Mitragotri, Dr. Rox Anderson, and Dr. Leonard Miller, are among those who have tested the product and serve on the company's scientific advisory board. Walter Reed Army Institute is working with Droplette to optimize the device for the treatment of soldiers' blast wounds. Droplette received grant funding from NASA, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and the National Institutes of Health.

Droplette is currently available for purchase at www.droplette.io.

