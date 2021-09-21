Droplette Named 2021 Beauty Independent Beacon Awards Winner

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Droplette , a clinically-validated micro-infusion skincare delivery system, proudly announces their receipt of the 2021 Beauty Independent Beacon Awards for Product Innovation.

The Beauty Independent Beacon Awards acknowledge and celebrate exceptional brands who contribute groundbreaking products in the beauty industry and set the standard for demonstrating excellence and innovation. This is the first Beacon Award win for Droplette, which launched at the end of 2020.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award and be recognized by Beauty Independent for our breakthrough transdermal delivery technology," said Madhavi Gavini, CEO and co-founder of Droplette. "This win really highlights the impact of innovating powerful technologies that make a difference for users with all skin-types."

Developed as a medical device, the Droplette device transforms dermatologist-recommended serums into a painless but powerful micro-mist that delivers ingredients 20x deeper than traditional skincare without using needles. The technology enables deep delivery of molecules that are 10,000x larger than what can traditionally be absorbed topically*. Droplette is designed to achieve clinical-grade results at home in less than a minute per day.

Droplette recently launched two new device colors, Mint Blue and Infinity Gray, and has updated their packaging to make capsule colors easier to differentiate for those with visual impairments. Inclusivity has been embedded in the company's DNA since its inception and the device is meant for anyone looking to achieve healthier skin. As an AAPI-founded brand, Droplette is committed to building a diverse and inclusive community of skincare enthusiasts.

Droplette is currently available for purchase at www.droplette.io .

*https://efsa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.2903/j.efsa.2017.4873

About Droplette

Droplette is the first needle-free, pain-free, at-home device that transforms traditional water-based serums into millions of tiny, rapidly moving droplets that can bypass the skin's barrier 20x more deeply than topicals. Through a combination of fluid dynamics, the piezoelectric effect, and Fick's laws of diffusion, Droplette's inner mechanisms deliver key ingredients effectively into the skin. The Droplette team is dedicated to using the power of technology to unlock new therapies and make current ones more effective, to ensure the delivery of key ingredients is never the reason treatments fail.

