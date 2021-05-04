Droplette Named Gold Winner for 2021 Edison Best New Product Awards & Finalist for Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas

BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Droplette, a clinically-validated micro-infusion skincare delivery system, proudly announces their receipt of the 2021 Edison Award Gold Medal for Best New Product, Advanced Skincare in the Consumer Goods category. Droplette also earned a spot on the finalist list of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Consumer Products category and honorable mention in the Wellness category.

The Edison Awards honor innovation and excellence for new products. Guided by the vision of Thomas Edison's legacy and his Menlo Park team, this award is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation.

Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards recognize innovation in products, companies, design, policies, and concepts that ultimately benefit the society and planet. With the current issues occurring around the world, Fast Company highlights avant-garde ideas that contribute to a solution.

Developed as a medical device, Droplette transforms dermatologist-recommended serums into a powerful micro-mist that delivers ingredients 20x deeper than traditional skincare. Its technology allows for the absorption of molecules that are 10,000x larger than what could traditionally be absorbed by your skin topically. Summarily, it gets skincare into (not just onto) your skin, without needles or pain. Droplette helps achieve results at home that were previously only possible through treatments with a dermatologist, and it does so in less than 1-minute per day.

"From gene therapy to wound healing to cosmetic skin solutions, Droplette is dedicated to delivering groundbreaking innovation in skincare technology," said Madhavi Gavini, CEO and co-founder of Droplette. "Our Edison Award win and finalist status for Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award confirms our commitment to developing physics-powered skincare advancements and we are so honored to be recognized by these two credible industry awards."

In Q4 2020, Droplette launched its micro-mist infusion device and one-time use serum capsules. Each serum capsule has been carefully formulated in collaboration with world-renowned dermatologists to target specific skincare concerns, including fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone, dullness, sagging skin, and acne.

In a 10-week clinical trial, users saw dramatic improvements in skin texture, appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and skin firmness and on average, Droplette delivery resulted in significantly better results relative to topical delivery.

Droplette is currently available for purchase at www.droplette.io.

About Droplette

Droplette is the first needle-free, pain-free, at-home device that transforms traditional water-based serums into millions of tiny, rapidly moving droplets that can bypass the skin's barrier 20x more deeply than topicals. Through a combination of fluid dynamics, the piezoelectric effect, and Fick's laws of diffusion, Droplette's inner mechanisms deliver key ingredients effectively into the skin. The Droplette team is dedicated to using the power of technology to unlock new therapies and make current ones more effective, to ensure the delivery of key ingredients is never the reason treatments fail.

