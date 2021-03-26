DropLoads Mobile Application Becomes the Largest Last Mile Logistics Company in the US

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- /The Simmons Group, VC/ -- The DropLoads mobile app (beta) has quickly become recognized as a game-changer in the logistics world. The mobile application now allows big box retail businesses to compete with mass online retailer Amazon. DropLoads beats out Amazon Prime's 24-hour service with its same-day shipping and receiving. With over 40,000 consumers and 267,000 users combined- including DropLoaders and businesses- DropLoads is revitalizing what has become an over-saturated and stagnated market.

The logistics sector of business has been struggling to maintain and keep up with the high demand for shipping and receiving, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic. UPS- to name one carrier- has suspended its UPS Service Guarantee because of the uncertainty in packages arriving at their destination on time. On-time delivery is one of the many areas lacking that has led to constant customer dissatisfaction.

DropLoads has revamped the industry by providing consumers and retailers complete control of their shipping services. With DropLoads, a consumer can order online and receive their shipment the same day, within a 50-mile radius. GeoLocation technology removes the need for tracking numbers. Via the app, a consumer can trace their package live up until the point of delivery. DropLoaders receive the package, add the Geotag and upon delivery, will take and upload a picture of the parcel. Due to its innovation and usage of real-time tracking technology, DropLoads is often called the shipping industry's Grub Hub.

As a DropLoader, independent contractors can function as their own shipping company. DropLoaders control their daily schedules, and their services add much-needed assistance to struggling retailers and consumers that want a dynamic, on-demand logistics service. DropLoads provides efficient and safe, same-day contactless shipping for anything as small as an envelope to freight size. Thus, the corporation contracts partners from all walks of life, including messenger-type bikers and CDL eighteen-wheeler truck drivers.

Consumers may opt to use the app for personal or business use. Shipping inner-city on the same day has never been easier or faster. For consumers, the shipping distance for the same day is within a 50mile radius. Businesses will receive same-day shipping within the tri-state. DropLoads has concentrated its efforts in the northeastern US states and is rapidly expanding into the southern and western regions.

DropLoads, most recently, has begun discussions with the moving industry giant U-Haul. With a potential partnership in play, DropLoads aligns itself with scaling quickly and penetrating other markets beyond logistics' scope.

Creator and Founder of The Simmons Group, VC, states: "As we embrace the new definition of normal, we're propelling industries forward via advanced technology, implementing innovative ways to do business during difficult times. When it has to be there, anytime, anywhere, with care, we want the world to know that they can count on DropLoads to get it done".

The DropLoads application is a viable shipping resource that creates a new way for retailers to compete with Amazon's 24-hour Prime delivery service

Drivers and independent shippers can earn consistent, autonomous income and manage their work schedule

Geolocation for each package assures loss prevention for shipments and protection for DropLoaders and its consumers

The DropLoads application administers a smooth and secure user experience for its consumers, business partners, and DropLoaders

Consumers and businesses can have their packages shipped and received the same day, including oversized freight

DropLoads is available on IOS and Android mobile platforms. For press relations, consumer, or carrier questions, please call (888) 460 1939.

SOURCE The Simmons Group

