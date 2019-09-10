Droppin' Leaves not Phones: Grip2ü Launches New Colors and Patterns for Fall
New fall cases and grip bands available now for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max
BALTIMORE, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pumpkin spice is life, and now you can have a pumpkin grip band for your phone. Camo was fire at New York Fashion Week. Now your phone can wear it too.
Prevent the drop with new phone cases and bands featuring six new colorways and patterns. Fully customizable and compatible with wireless charging, the new line is on point and fits the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.
"With fall right around the corner, it's the best time to update the one accessory you carry around all the time – your phone," said Bennett Duval, founder and CEO of Grip2ü. "We are excited to share our latest line of stylish bands and cases with everyone. When the leaves change color, so should your phone case."
Take a peek at the fall lineup:
BOOST Cases
Adulting means protecting your phone. This dual-layered drop-tested case with a kickstand and fully customizable grip bands does the trick. Priced at $29.99.
- Charcoal
- Clear
- Ice
SLIM Cases
Don't be basic and get just another boring case. Spice up your phone and keep it safe with our SLIM cases. Light as a feather and fashion-forward, these cases are fully customizable and available for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs, and Xs Max. Priced at $24.99.
- Beetlejuice
- West Point Metallic
- Urban Camo
- Charcoal
- Clear
- Ice
Grip Bands
Customize your case by swapping in fall colors and camo. Individual bands are priced at $9.99-12.99.
- Pumpkin
- Mulberry
- White
- Turquoise
- West Point
- Urban Camo
Grip Bands — 3 packs
When one band isn't enough and you want your case to look fresh all fall, try these three-packs priced at $19.99.
- Mulberry, White, Turquoise
- West Point, Urban Camo, Pumpkin
All the fun new fall prints and colorways are available now on www.preventthedrop.com and on Amazon.
About Grip2ü
Grip2ü offers premium phone cases with a built-in grip band designed to prevent drops. With three levels of protection, our drop-tested cases keep your phone safe and can be customized to every individual. Available for Apple, Samsung, and Huawei devices, Grip2ü products can be purchased at preventthedrop.com and on Amazon. Follow Grip2ü on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
