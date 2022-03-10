droppTV, a Leader in Web3, Brings NFT from The Bored Ape Yacht Club To Life

This will be the first time that one of the iconic BAYC apes will 'come alive' with a personality, mannerisms, voice, limbs in a 4D volumetric environment. One of the first utilities for Ape #7792 will be as a host on droppTV, featuring some of the hottest luxury and streetwear fashion items.

Strategically positioned as the "operating system of Web3," droppTV partnered with the BAYC Ape #7792 owner to demonstrate the efficacy and capability of its tech stack in connecting mixed reality, streaming and the metaverse using one of the hottest NFT collections in the world. Prominent Bored Ape collectors include Serena Williams, Neymar, Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, DJ Khaled, Steph Curry, Lil Baby, Gunna, Post Malone and many more.

In the coming months, droppTV will roll out derivative utility solutions for BAYC collectors to help them monetize their NFT's over and above resale by empowering numerous real-world utility and monetization, as well as increased rarity value opportunities.

"We intend to highlight the need for 'Vested Value' in the NFT space by creating real-world and mixed reality utility to the Bored Ape Yacht Club project in a way that has been absent so far," said Joe Sticca, droppTV's Chief Product Officer.

For more information on this project and others, please visit droppLabs.

About droppTV

droppTV is the industry-leading operating system for "shopatainment," which brings together video streaming, mixed reality and experiential commerce - all powered by its Web3 marketplace.

droppTV's ground-breaking, proprietary technology connects consumers, creators and brands through an interoperable ecosystem. This innovative network allows for streamlined experiential commerce between the physical and digital worlds.

The Operating System's frictionless user journey delivers a tremendous monetization model for creators and publishers. It also enables brands to achieve enhanced affinity, increased conversions and granular attribution for data. In addition, droppTV offers unique comprehensive experiential NFT and social token capabilities, empowering partners and consumers to generate even greater value in Web3. To shop the latest luxury and streetwear fashion items you can visit droppTV or download the droppTV app on iOS and Android.

About droppLabs

droppLabs is an all-encompassing technology consulting, marketing, and full-service development agency with a Web3 focus.

The dropp360º approach aims to transform businesses to align with the new Web3 digital landscape. From initial concept ideation, to front-end and back-end programming, to continuing community development and support, droppLabs covers every and any aspect of an organization's journey into Web3.

droppLabs has developed multiple proprietary patented innovations in Ai/ML object recognition, streaming, AR, MR, VR and crypto.

Media contact:

Jen Razor

[email protected]

SOURCE droppTV