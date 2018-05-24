Dropp.TV Announces Andrew McCartney as CEO

In 2013, Microsoft tapped McCartney as CEO in Residence of Microsoft Ventures in the UK. In this role, he helped startups around the world build successful companies using the expertise of Microsoft and its partners. McCartney has spent his career finding, leading and advising groundbreaking startups including Jampot Technologies, AppyParking, TaDaweb, Skim.it, and Tech City UK. In doing so McCartney has driven significant shareholder value for early investors in these companies. Most recently, McCartney founded Whitespace Ventures Ltd., a venture capital fund based in London.

McCartney joins a team of innovators at Dropp.TV who are building a blockchain driven platform empowering audiences to purchase a product on demand-all from the comfort of their couch while watching any form of live or pre-recorded media. The buy happens instantly with the click of a button.

"From coding in my dorm room to leading global tech ventures, I've always been driven by pushing the boundaries and making the impossible possible," said McCartney. "At my core I'm a tech nerd, and anyone that knows me will tell you that I only get involved in projects that I truly believe are changing how people interact with tech. That's what Dropp.TV is doing."

Powered by Microsoft supported resources, its direct-to-consumer ecommerce capability is quickly securing partnerships with global and independent brands, designers, TV networks and content providers.

At the intersection of ecommerce, adtech, and innovation, Dropp.TV is building the future of shoppable media. The platform will use blockchain technology ensure the safety of user data, accurate transaction records and a decentralized model.

About Dropp.TV: Dropp.TV is a global, shoppable media company enabling a direct retail opportunity. Advised by Merchant Bank SDKA North America, the Dropp.TV management team consists of both disrupters and experienced c-suite professionals who collectively have launched multiple startups; authored one of the foundational coding languages [Java]; patented several technologies; and converted to the blockchain some of the largest companies in the world. MD Christopher Kelly (Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, First Boston) and CTO Harpreet Geekee (Nortel, Cisco, Juniper Networks) intend to flip the digital content industry on its head with this premier, interactive, direct-to-consumer experience that seamlessly fuses the entertainment, e-commerce and fashion industries. Learn more at www.dropp.tv.

