DroppTV Introduces Shoppable Content From Any Screen

DroppTV gives audiences the power to see a product while watching any form of live or pre-recorded media, and buy it instantly. Using a cursor, consumers can hover, click and buy any experience, product or service they are viewing. No more witnessing someone else wear, drink, or enjoy a product or experience of interest - DroppTV immediately allows consumers to shop an item from their favorite athlete, home decor show, or reality series with the click of a button.

"Fashion influences every touchpoint of our lives, and DroppTV makes entertainment synonymous with shopping," said DroppTV MD Christopher Kelly. "With DroppTV, we can seamlessly shop, buy, and ship a desired product mid-stream or mid-view. For consumers, the power to purchase while being entertained is game-changing."

"No more screen shots or tedious image searches," Kelly said. "You can purchase the brands you love from a favorite show. Imagine being able to buy Beyonce's sweatshirt from her Coachella performance or Tom Brady's jersey as he wins the Super Bowl right from your screen."

In addition to instant purchasing power, DroppTV will offer:

Shoppable products, services and experiences

Exclusive, original content

GINA (AI, voice-command personal assistant)

Pop-up stores (exclusive merchandise and services from designers and brands)

Body-shape avatar (users experience what clothes look like on them prior to purchase)

Social media integration

DroppTV is a free-to-subscribe service coming summer 2018, and is securing partnerships with global and independent brands, designers, TV networks and content providers. Using blockchain technology, DroppTV protects user data and maintains accurate records of interactions, keeping information secure and preferences confidential. DroppTV has raised significant capital and has partnered with software developer company Whitespace, whose resources are powered by Microsoft.

Fashion, media, and experiences dominate shopping culture. Consumers demand a quick, easy, seamless way to fulfill these desires. This is DroppTV. From soccer games to weekend looks, consumers can quickly shop and ship content to their home or inbox. DroppTV is the next generation of media.

About DroppTV: DroppTV is a global, shoppable media company enabling a direct retail opportunity. Advised by Merchant Bank SDKA North America, the DroppTV management team consists of both disrupters and experienced c-suite professionals who collectively have launched multiple startups; authored one of the foundational coding languages [Java]; patented several technologies; and converted to the blockchain some of the largest companies in the world. CEO Christopher Kelly (Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, First Boston) and CTO Harpreet Geekee (Nortel, Cisco, Juniper Networks) intend to flip the digital content industry on its head with this premier, interactive, direct-to-consumer experience that seamlessly fuses the entertainment, e-commerce and fashion industries. Learn more at www.dropp.tv.

