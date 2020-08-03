droppTV, the World's First Shoppable Streaming Video Platform, Launches

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- droppTV, the world's first shoppable streaming video platform, officially launched on Friday, July 31 during a live interview on Cheddar. The first phase of droppTV's consumer rollout will be dedicated to music videos - for the first time fans can watch music videos and buy what they see in real-time with the click of a button. The platform's debut video, "Stop Panickin'" from New York City artist Kid Daytona and produced by the legendary Harry Fraud, features products from COOGI and minority-owned footwear brand Jaclar and is the first video from the rapper's upcoming album.

With new offices in London and Riyadh, droppTV features an ever-growing global roster of artists pumping out content weekly ranging from major multi-platinum and Grammy Award winners to new up-and-comers looking to find a larger audience and earn revenue from sales within their video. droppTV promises a diverse offering of brands and products, many of which will be limited edition and only available on the platform.

"We're thrilled to be helping artists and fans discover and connect with each other on a deeper level," said droppTV CEO & Co-Founder Gurps Rai. "Music videos are very unique as they are at the intersection of culture, art, music and fashion and were the obvious choice for the first large-scale application of our technology."

The droppTV platform is powered by the company's proprietary artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision algorithm, which recognizes products in video content and tags them in real-time, allowing for frictionless, one-click in-content purchasing. Viewers can watch droppTV and make purchases on any device - smart phone, tablet or desktop. droppTV will also soon be available on AppleTV. The droppTV app is available on iOS now and next week on Android.

As part of the launch, droppTV, Kid Daytona and COOGI partnered for a charity raffle called "Break the Silence." From 1:45pm EDT on Friday, July 31st through 1:45pm EDT on Monday, August 3rd, people had the chance to win limited edition pieces from COOGI. The raffle was exclusively held within the music video - just by clicking or tapping the COOGI products in the video consumers could enter the raffle for $1. All donations will benefit The Lower East Side Girls Club of New York—a safe haven with programs in the arts, sciences, fashion, leadership, and entrepreneurship for girls in middle and high school in underserved communities.

droppTV can be found @droppTV, @Droppeverything, and droppTV.

ABOUT DROPPTV:

droppTV is a shoppable streaming platform at the intersection of music, culture, fashion, and celebrity that empowers artists to create virtual pop-up shops in their music videos so they can sell their own merchandise, limited-edition and luxury streetwear apparel. It is the future of content-driven commerce, taking traditional retail and video models and fusing them to create something new to reach the hypebeast hungry consumer driven by a "See it. Want it. Buy it." impulse. droppTV is a haven for both artists and brands to reach their respective communities and build hype with integrity through limited supply hypebeast "dropps."

SOURCE droppTV

Related Links

https://www.dropp.tv

