DroppTV's Ai Shoppable Media Platform Partners with Glorious Games Group, the digital entertainment company behind the wildly popular Stardoll to create a groundbreaking video music platform

Glorious Games Group (GGG) is the mastermind behind several successful communities and games such as Stardoll, Stylist and Fashion Inc just to mention a few. The company focuses on an audience that is stylish and young at heart. As a result, GGG has managed to create the largest online fashion community in the world, with over 400 million members since its inception.

DroppTV is a new, global, shoppable media company that is challenging the current media and e-commerce industries. Their platform is the next generation of digital media interaction, powered by an advanced a.i. video analytic technology. It allows all content, including live media, to be instantly shoppable from any smart screen.

DroppTV CIO Gurps Rai said of the deal: "For me video music channels like MTV in their day were innovating and then the Internet brought the likes of YouTube and Vevo that changed the way we consumed music videos again. At Dropp we believe that this collaboration with Glorious Games will bring the next generation of music video consumption."

Additionally, Johanna Engberg the Head of Sales for GGG said: "Dropp TV is the future of media, a one stop shopping experience that brings the hottest fashions to consumers in a whole new way. Glorious Games Group is so excited to announce our partnership with Dropp TV, to help usher in an amazing new technology for all the fashionistas out there! We cannot wait to embark on this adventure and discover what is possible now and into the future."

Needless to say, both Dropp and GGG are incredibly enthusiastic about their upcoming partnership and equally excited to see where it takes them.

About DroppTV: DroppTV is a global, shoppable media company enabling a direct retail opportunity. Advised by Merchant Bank SDKA North America, the DroppTV management team consists of both disrupters and experienced c-suite professionals who collectively have launched multiple startups; authored one of the foundational coding languages [Java]; patented several technologies; and converted to the blockchain some of the largest companies in the world. CEO Andy McCartney (Microsoft, Microsoft Ventures, White Space) and CTO Harpreet Geekee (Nortel, Cisco, Juniper Networks) intend to flip the digital content industry on its head with this premier, interactive, direct-to-consumer experience that seamlessly fuses the entertainment, e-commerce and fashion industries. Learn more at www.dropp.tv.

