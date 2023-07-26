Dropshipping Market worth $2.8 billion between 2022-2027

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dropshipping market size is estimated to grow by USD 374.91 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.86% during the forecast period. North America will account for 35% of the global dropshipping market growth during the forecast period. The dropshipping industry in North America has grown significantly in the last decade because of the development of e-commerce platforms and the increase in online buyers. Some of the significant players in the dropshipping sector in North America include Shopify, which offers a comprehensive e-commerce solution, and AliExpress, which is a division of Alibaba, which offers various goods at affordable prices. Hence, such factors are expected to significantly drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dropshipping Market 2023-2027

Dropshipping Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This dropshipping market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (electronics and media, fashion, toys/hobby/DIY, furniture and appliances, and others), delivery (domestic and international), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The electronics and media segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. dropshipping is gaining traction as a business model for businesses looking to sell goods online without an inventory. With various companies offering a large selection of electronics and media products for dropshipping, the market is competitive. For instance, Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba offer vast product catalogs, reliable shipping, and safe payment methods for drop shippers. These marketplaces ensure the provision of tools and resources to simplify order fulfillment while drop shippers have the option to purchase electronics and media products directly from producers or wholesalers. Hence, owing to such factors, this segment is estimated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Dropshipping Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth of the e-commerce industry significantly drives the growth of the dropshipping market.

significantly drives the growth of the dropshipping market. Online retailers constantly explore efficient and affordable fulfillment solutions to meet the increasing demand from customers.

Furthermore, as a result of reduced operational strain, retailers may undertake a rapid expansion of their company without the need or significant initial investment.

Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of artificial intelligence and automation in operations is an emerging dropshipping market trend.

is an emerging dropshipping market trend. AI and machine learning increasingly gained traction in the global dropshipping market as they the efficient operation of dropshipping businesses in several different ways.

For instance, AI systems can analyze data to forecast demand trends, and thus, enables more precise inventory management and a reduced risk of stockouts.

Another use of this technology in the market is where AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can enhance customer service by providing individualized support and addressing issues instantly.

Hence, such trends are expected to boost the growth of the market and lead to increased competition during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The intense competition among vendors challenges the growth of the dropshipping market.

challenges the growth of the dropshipping market. Due to the growing prominence of dropshipping as a business model, vendors compete to strengthen their customer base and market share.

They must create distinctive product lines, appealing value propositions, and successful marketing strategies to attract customers to achieve this goal.

But it is highly challenging for vendors to constantly discover innovative methods to achieve differentiation in the market.

Hence, such challenges are expected to pose a significant challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Dropshipping Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dropshipping market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dropshipping market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dropshipping market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dropshipping market vendors

Dropshipping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 374.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Chinabrands.com, DHgate, Dropified LLC, eBay Inc., Focus Technology Co. Ltd., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., Inventory Source, Onlinestorebiz.com LLC, Printful Inc., SaleHoo Group Ltd., Shopify Inc., Spocket, Sumner Communications Inc., Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC, Walmart Inc., Wix.com Inc, and Worldwide Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

