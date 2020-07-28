DropStream Awarded Silver Stevie™ at American Business Awards

ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DropStream announces they were recently awarded a Silver Stevie™ at the 2019 American Business Awards for excellence in customer support. DropStream is a leading eCommerce integration platform that provides automated integrations between online sales channels and warehouse management systems, streamlining the online order fulfillment process. DropStream supports third-party logistics providers (3PLs), and its reliable, automated integrations play a critical role in eCommerce fulfillment operations. The eCommerce industry has been growing rapidly, and the post-sale experience has become a key differentiator for online brands seeking to maintain loyalty from their shoppers. DropStream helps logistics providers meet and exceed the increasing expectations of online merchants and online shoppers. As online order volumes have increased and eCommerce fulfillment has become critical infrastructure, DropStream continues to augment its technology and its customer support capabilities.

DropStream is delighted to announce that they were recently awarded a Silver Stevie™ at the 2019 American Business Awards for excellence in customer support.

DropStream is delighted to be recognized by the American Business Awards for our strong emphasis on customer support. Over the last year, we implemented several key support features, including:

Customized alert policies

Enhanced external error recording and error reporting features

and features Granular details on order and shipment stages within fulfillment workflow

within fulfillment workflow Proactive account monitoring

DropStream's Customer Support Team has other notable achievements that contributed to the Silver Stevie™ including lowering support ticket resolution times and implementing additional account monitoring tools. Combining fantastic customer support with a powerful and reliable integration platform has allowed DropStream to become a leading service provider in the eCommerce Fulfillment industry.

Of over 1,200 unique applications this year, DropStream was among a small percentage awarded this honor. The judging took place over a three-month long process with over 230 industry professionals worldwide. Read more about the American Business Awards here . The DropStream Customer Support Team has held this honor for two years in a row now, being awarded a Bronze Stevie™ in 2019.

DropStream has been providing eCommerce fulfillment integrations since 2011. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, DropStream serves third-party logistics providers and online merchants. DropStream believes that technology and customer service go hand-in-hand, and has a fanatical commitment to providing excellent support to its customers. For more information on DropStream, visit http://getdropstream.com/ or follow them on Twitter, @getdropstream

SOURCE DropStream

Related Links

http://getdropstream.com/

