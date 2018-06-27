Dror Bikel, NYC Divorce Lawyer & Author, Tapped for MENSA National Conference Keynote

How the wealthy handle their marital splits, kids, massive assets, offshore accounts, and their brands

High profile battles over family trusts, pressured-prenups, film rights, and scorched earth custody conflicts

What anyone can learn from mega-dollar & celebrity divorces

Lessons learned from 30 years of courtroom brawls that anyone considering divorce will find valuable

Dror Bikel , a courtroom hardened storyteller, distills relationship, marriage, family, finances, and divorce lessons valuable to everyone, from his world of Manhattan big-money and high-visibility splits where politicians, actors, sports stars, billionaires and the rest settle their business and family affairs on the media stage at marriage's end.

"MENSANS are a great audience for this message," says Bikel. "Their extraordinary intellect lets them see through the media hype and exaggerated personalities involved in celebrity divorce and child custody disputes and recognize it's all about the human condition."

The MENSA event marks the start of Bikel's appearances on the lecture circuit preceding the launch of his The 1% Divorce (Sutton Hart).

MENSA: MENSA is an international society with the membership qualification standardized testing results in the population's top 2%. The nonprofit's purpose is to conduct research in psychology and social science, identify and foster human intelligence for the benefit of humanity and serve as a means for stimulating intellectual and social contacts among its membership.

Dror Bikel: Dror founded and leads New York City's best known divorce law firm for high conflict divorces and custody battles. A well-known blogger, Dror provides expert commentary for national media outlets, Dror's second book: The 1% Divorce – Clash of Titans is set for 2018 launch.

Sutton Hart Press: Sutton Hart is an award winning publishing house focused on informative non-fiction titles authored by high authority thought leaders. Upcoming titles include: Malpractice Inc. – Surviving Profits-before-Patients U.S. Healthcare, Corporate Serial Killers, and Profits of Denial.

