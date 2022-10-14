DrOwl Announces Strategic Partnership with Senior.com, Empowering People to Make Better Healthcare Decisions

New medical platform gives seniors the access and knowledge they need to proactively manage and understand their health

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DrOwl, a HIPAA-compliant medical platform built on patented technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Senior.com to provide seniors and caregivers with the access and knowledge they need to help make more informed healthcare decisions. Users can save up to 80% on their prescriptions, store important documents and securely sync their medical records to DrOwl for free from Medicare, the VA, and thousands of other providers in the U.S. This new collaboration will enable millions of members to take control and manage their family's health needs from one convenient place.

"Having the tools to make decisions about your health or the health of a loved one matters, and can help improve outcomes," said Arvind Raichur, CEO and co-founder of DrOwl. "DrOwl is a free resource that gives people the power to access their medical records and better understand their health so that they can become stronger medical advocates for themselves and their families. We're thrilled to partner with Senior.com and help make a difference in people's lives."

Seniors will have the ability to upload and share important documents, such as vaccination records, healthcare directives, and more, and they'll also have access to a list of their current prescriptions with descriptions and warnings. Users will also receive coupons for their medications with discounts of up to 80% off, and a list of the closest pharmacies will also be readily available. DrOwl also features a Personal Health Search Engine, which users can utilize to research their conditions and medications using physician-trusted sources of information.

Everyone needs a healthcare advocate—whether for yourself or for spouses, children, and parents. Users can add family members to their DrOwl account, enabling them to manage their entire family's health from one convenient platform. Being a caregiver is a difficult and time-consuming task and having a resource like DrOwl helps make the process easier.

"We are excited about the unique opportunity and relationship we have with DrOwl," says Jeff Dailey, founder and CEO of Senior.com. "DrOwl's secure platform application allows Senior.com members to manage their medical records in a safe and secure environment. We are offering the DrOwl program to our members as a benefit of being a Perks Member on Senior.com."

Users can get started by downloading the free DrOwl app from the iTunes or Google Play app stores.

About Senior.com

Located in Orange County, CA, Senior.com is the foremost internet resource exclusively focused on empowering the senior community. Our full-service website is a one-stop-shop for seniors and their families. Our web community has over 1.7 million users and is growing every day. We offer over 500 top brands and sell over 150,000 products aimed at giving seniors a better quality of life in their own homes. Started in 2002 as a website to share articles about aging and health, we have expanded to not only include industry-expert-written articles, but also the sale and distribution of health and wellness products, everyday household items for seniors, and businesses. Our sole focus is on the senior community and their specialized needs. We have earned our stellar reputation over the past 20 years by consistently providing quality content, being a trusted supplier, and delivering personalized customer service. Senior.com is passionate about helping seniors age well while also living the life they have earned and deserve!

About DrOwl

DrOwl is a free, easy-to-use, secure, and HIPAA-compliant platform that empowers consumers with the access, knowledge, and data needed to help make better healthcare decisions. Available for iOS, Android, and Desktop, users can sign up for DrOwl and sync their medical records from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Medicare, and thousands of other healthcare providers. Users can also upload important documents and manage their entire family's health all in one convenient location. The platform also lists current prescriptions, offers discounts of up to 80% off, and lets patients set reminders for taking medications. For more information, please visit https://www.drowl.com.

