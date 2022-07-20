DrOwl Introduces New Medical Document Upload Feature That Gives Users the Ability to Access and Share Important Medical Documents On-Demand

Enabling Patients to Securely Combine Their Health Records and Important Medical Documents All in One Convenient App

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DrOwl, a HIPAA-compliant medical platform built on patented technology that empowers patients to access, understand, and share their medical records for free, today announced it has launched a new upload feature in its latest mobile app update. The new capability allows users to safely scan and upload documents, including important information not contained in their healthcare records. This makes it easy for users to have a more holistic view of their health and manage and share everything from one simple place.

Launched in 2019, DrOwl helps individuals take greater control of their own health. With DrOwl, users can securely sync their medical records from the VA, Medicare, and thousands of other providers, and receive a customized Patient Portal with information about their specific conditions and medications. Complex medical jargon in their records is translated into easy-to-understand language, enabling users to better understand their health. The new document upload feature allows patients to add medical information that cannot be imported directly from their healthcare providers.

"DrOwl is dedicated to empowering patients with easy-to-use tools that allow them to better understand their health and become stronger medical advocates for themselves and their loved ones," said Arvind Raichur, CEO and co-founder of DrOwl. "Through this new feature, users can supplement their medical records with their own documents to see a more complete picture of their health. Whether an individual needs to keep track of COVID-19 vaccination records, new insurance cards, or advanced medical directives, we believe it is vital to easily and securely store them all in one accessible place so the patient can fully understand diagnoses, tests, and treatment plans to help obtain the best possible medical care and outcomes."

What documents can users upload?

Users can securely and quickly upload documents, such as insurance cards, vaccination records, COVID-19 test results, powers of attorney, medical directives, and other healthcare-related items, by scanning their documents directly into the DrOwl app. Documentation scanned within the app is clear and easy to read, and gives users the ability to safely share the documents on-demand from their mobile devices.

How does the upload feature help users?

Parents—As the start of the new academic year nears, families across the country will be preparing their children to go back to school. For student-athletes, that includes getting full physicals to confirm they are healthy enough to play sports. DrOwl users can now easily scan in vaccination records, insurance information, and required releases, as well as pull in their child's electronic health records (EHRs) from thousands of medical providers. Parents can simply share the information with the schools as needed so that their child will be ready to take the field.

Caregivers—For those who take care of loved ones, having access to an individual's complete medical history is extremely important, especially if he or she is in failing health or has an emergency. DrOwl makes it easy for caregivers to access and share their loved one's medical records, including information on their conditions, current and prior prescriptions, allergies, and other information that is often fragmented across multiple providers. Using DrOwl's new upload feature, caregivers can go beyond medical records and include insurance cards, power of attorney paperwork, medical directive forms, and more. This reduces the amount of time caregivers spend searching, sifting, and hunting for medical documents and allows them to focus on the well-being of their loved ones.

DrOwl is available for free on Android, iOS, and desktop devices. It is a first-of-its-kind tool that empowers users to better understand their health and become their own medical advocates. This makes taking control of their health easier, more efficient and less overwhelming — helping lead to the best possible outcomes for patients, caregivers, loved ones, and their doctors.

About DrOwl

DrOwl is a free, easy-to-use, secure, and HIPAA-compliant platform that empowers consumers to access, understand, and share their medical records, helping to improve patient care and medical outcomes. Available for iOS, Android, and Desktop, users can sign up for DrOwl and sync their medical records from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Medicare, and thousands of other healthcare providers nationwide. Additionally, users can upload important documents and combine them with medical records, all in one convenient place. DrOwl also provides a personalized Patient Portal with medical terminology translated into easy-to-understand language, making it easier for people to understand their health. The platform lists current prescriptions, offers discounts, and lets patients set reminders for taking and refilling medications. Everything in DrOwl is shareable on-demand with caregivers, physicians, and family members. For more information, please visit https://www.drowl.com.

