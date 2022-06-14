Drown Prevention Summit Hosted by Paralympian Jamal Hill of Aquatics Today to Focus on Keeping Communities Safe Around Water

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Drown Prevention Summit is coming to virtual platforms everywhere on June 22nd, 2022. The virtual summit will be hosted by Aquatics Today beginning at 10:30 a.m. PST. and last two hours. This free event will focus on everything you need to know about drowning prevention, from global expert insights to best practices and new data.

Drown Prevention Summit Speakers

The drowning epidemic is a modern-day catastrophe that takes the lives of children every day. A lack of knowledge and safety risks have caused many families to become first-hand victims, losing their young loved ones too soon - long before they have had a chance at living fulfilling lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 people lose their lives to drowning daily in the United States; however, across other parts of the world such as Bangladesh, more than 30 souls are lost to drowning daily without warning simply because there wasn't enough awareness around water safety education.

This year's virtual summit will focus on how to develop the skills and apply the knowledge our communities need in order to prevent drownings before it's too late. Through online live-stream, interactive sessions, and keynote addresses from leaders in the field, we will explore the ways that natural and artificial aquatic environments can be made more safe and enjoyable through education.

The summit will include keynote speeches, panel interviews, and interactive opportunities that will provide attendees with the tools they need to help immunize their communities against preventable drownings. Whether you're a swimmer yourself or simply passionate about the sport, this event is not to be missed! Register today and be a part of making history.

Jamal Hill, Paralympic Medalist and Managing Director of Aquatics Today will host the Drown Prevention Summit. Hill says, "This event speaks to my heart and soul because of what motivated me to begin this work in the first place: wanting to save lives by preventing drowning accidents before they happen! I'm so inspired, knowing that this summit features some powerful insights from industry leaders who have dedicated their lives toward making water safe for all people- no matter where you live or your background! Moms & Dads will be given a roadmap that they can use to protect their children at home"

The summit, which will be held online on June 22nd, will feature keynote speeches from Lead Author of the Global Report on Drowning from the World Health Organization David Meddings, Founder & Executive Director of the Swim Strong Foundation Shawn Slevin, 4x Olympic Gold Medalist & Gold Fish Swim School Ambassador Ryan Murphy, Former President of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance Melissa Sutton, and District Manager of Saf-T-Swim School & Founder of the End Drowning Now Organization Bobby Hazen.

The goal of the summit is to unite communities in the fight against drowning. It will create a space for dialogue and action-planning around water safety education, with an emphasis on making smart decisions about how our children interact with water. Parents, Aquatic Enthusiasts, and Aquatics Professionals, including Aquatic Directors, Aquatic Managers, Pool Managers, Lifeguards, Consultants, and Nonprofit Leadership are encouraged to attend.

Register now for this free event at DrownPrevention.com . An All-Access Pass to watch the recordings with your team can be purchased if you are unable to attend the live event. Several other aquatics-related summits are scheduled for the year.

About Aquatics Today

Aquatics Today has one goal in mind: to help the recreational aquatics community build enjoyable swimming programs and effective water safety initiatives. We contribute to safer, more fun facilities by keeping the community informed about the latest programs, conferences, and initiatives related to all things aquatics.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Aquatics Today, LLC

Christie Stevens

[email protected]

(307) 201-9884

SOURCE Aquatics Today